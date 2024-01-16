“The Women that 'Swung' the Band: Little-Known African American Women Musicians & Composers,” February 1

Thursday, February 1, 5:30 p.m.

Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA

Highlighting the significant yet underrepresented role of African American women in the history of jazz music, Davenport's Figge Art History opens its celebration of Black History month with the February 1 presentation The Women that “Swung” the Band: Little-Known African American Women Musicians & Composers, a program hosted in collaboration with Azubuike African American Council for the Arts, and designed to increase cultural awareness and appreciation of contributions during the Jazz Age, from art and history to music.

When translated, the name “Azubuike” means "the past is our strength," and Azubuike’s arts and cultural programs are about crossing boundaries and viewing things in different ways, enriching perspectives, while creating a strong foundation and long-standing appreciation for the arts. Their programs introduce Black Culture to our youth through the contributions of African Americans in art, music, theatre, cinema, literature, and history. Exposure to cultural enrichment fosters good self-esteem and allows youth to become more responsible and respectful citizens. The history of the organization predates its official incorporation in October of 2014, and its founders have gathered together their many years of experience as community members, activists, artist, educators, writers, and mentors, channeling their passion for helping our youth and our community into one entity of service: the Azubuike African American Council for the Arts.

Located at 318 East Seventh Street, Suite 112, in Davenport, the Azubuike Studio offers Saturday morning art classes for kids, the Urban Exposure Summer Film program for teens and young adults, and frequently screens independent films with Q&A sessions. They are home to the “Wrapping Ourselves in God’s Love" African American Breast Cancer support group, participate yearly in the Quad City Arts Festival of Trees, and exhibit emerging artists at their studio. At their AzubuikeArts.org Web site, the organization cites it mission as "to reconcile the racial divides that exist in our community by giving at-risk youth a voice to express themselves, be heard without bias, and spark a much larger conversation about race relations in the Quad Cities through the Arts." Azubuike's official vision, meanwhile, is "to use the Arts to help us understand our past, [and] show us how to shape our future while telling a compelling story about why our lives matter."

The Women that “Swung” the Band: Little-Known African American Women Musicians & Composers will be presented on February 1, the 5:30 p.m. program will be preceded by a 5 p.m. community reception, and participation in the event is free. For more information, call (563)326-7804 and visit FiggeArtMuseum.org.