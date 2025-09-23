World Ballet Company's “The Great Gatsby,” October 7

Tuesday, October 7, 7 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

“Lauded by the San Diego Reader for its “heightened sense of reality, folk tales, and folk dances transmogrified into sinuous spectacle,” the World Ballet Company's touring production of The Great Gatsby lands at Davenport's Adler Theatre on October 7, this thrilling adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's literary masterpiece also hailed by the Times-Advocate's critic as “one of the most transcendent cultural experiences I have had in a long time.”

Set in the Jazz Age on Long Island, near New York City, Fitzgerald's 1925 classic depicts first-person narrator Nick Carraway's interactions with Jay Gatsby, a mysterious millionaire obsessed with reuniting with his former lover, Daisy Buchanan. The work was inspired by a youthful romance Fitzgerald had with socialite Ginevra King and the riotous parties he attended on Long Island's North Shore in 1922, and a full century after its publication, The Great Gatsby continues to attract popular and scholarly attention, the book widely considered to be a contender for the title of America's "Great American Novel."

With the World Ballet Company's original presentation, audiences are invited to step into the Roaring Twenties with this dazzling, Broadway-style ballet. Featuring hand-crafted costumes, sweeping Art Deco-inspired sets, and a vibrant original score infused with 1920s jazz stylings, this visually spectacular production brings F. Scott Fitzgerald’s legendary story to life like never before. A cast of 40 world-class dancers, stunning multimedia effects, and dazzling moments of acrobatics transform the stage into Gatsby’s glittering world of drama, excess, and heartbreak – plus an ever-flowing river of champagne.

The ballet's creative force Ilya Zhivay is an internationally acclaimed, award-winning choreographer, dancer, and creative director whose credits include formerly dancing and choreographing for the Mariinsky Ballet Company. A Vaganova Ballet Academy graduate, Zhivoy seamlessly integrates the aesthetics and beauty of the Neoclassical Ballet Scool into his work, re-imagining it with an innovative vision. Striving to explore new dimensions, he experiments with form and content, employing modern theatrical techniques with the classical ballet foundations.

The touring production of World Ballet Company's The Great Gatsby comes to Davenport on October 7, admission to the 7 p.m. stage event begins at $39, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting DavenportLive.com/the-adler-theatre.