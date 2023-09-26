World Ballet Series: “Cinderella,” October 11

Wednesday, October 11, 7 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

An enchanting story for all ages boasting a wonderful dose of humor, the majesty of classical ballet, and a fulfilled promise of “happily ever after," the nationally touring World Ballet Series' Cinderella brings their glass slippers to Davenport's Adler Theatre on October 11, this beautiful fairytale told by 40 professional dancers, and featuring gorgeous hand-painted sets and vivid hand-sewn costumes.

With their production of Cinderella choreographed by Marina Kesler, a renowned Estonian choreographer known for her skillful storytelling and breathtaking ballet movements, the World Ballet Series embodies a novel fusion of the world’s most adored ballets, performed live on celebrated stages throughout the nation. Bound together by their love for reimagining classical ballet traditions, the ensemble's company of accomplished dancers from 10 different countries collaborates to perform in visually stunning and critically lauded modern renditions of ageless masterpieces. The World Ballet Series delivers a family-oriented experience accompanied by ageless scores, more than 150 expertly hand-stitched costumes, artisan-designed sets, and remarkably gifted dancers, with this remarkable series is produced by Gorskaya-Hartwick Productions, a Los Angeles based largest touring ballet production company.

Their dancers hand-picked from premier ballet institutions across Europe, Japan, the United Kingdom, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, and beyond, World Ballet Series presents principal dancer Ekaterina Malkovich gracing the stage as Cinderella. An accomplished ballet virtuoso, Malkovich is the first soloist of the World Ballet Series. As a former star of the Yekaterinburg Opera and Ballet Theater, she has steadily garnered international acclaim and amassed numerous accolades, having twice been nominated for the prestigious Golden Mask Theatre Award (in 2017 and 2018) for her outstanding ballet performances. Malkovich was recognized for her roles in Romeo & Juliet, directed by Vyacheslav Samodurov, and Naiad & the Fisherman, directed by Yuri Burlak. Additionally, she holds the esteemed title of Laureate of the International Competition of Choreographic Educational Institutions “Orleu.” Joining Malkovich in the Cinderella spotlight as the Prince is the rapidly ascending classical ballet star Leonardo Celegato, with this remarkable performance also showcasing the talents of a new generation of ballet virtuosos, including Angelina Zgurskaya, Kyunsoon Park, and Rebecca Nervi.

The national tour of World Ballet Series' Cinderella lands in Davenport on October 11, admission to the 7 p.m. performance is $38-88, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting AdlerTheatre.com.