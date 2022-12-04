WWE Live Holiday Tour Supershow, December 17

Saturday, December 17, 7:30 p.m.

Vibrant Arena at the MARK, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL

For those wrestling with the stress of the holidays, Moline's Vibrant Arena at the MARK is offering seasonal decompression via some actual wrestling, as the touring amphitheater presentation WWE Live Holiday Tour Supershow, on December 17, treats fans to thrillingly physical confrontations including the United States Championship Triple-Threat Match between Matt Riddle, Seth “Freakin'” Rollins, and Austin Theory.

As a professional MMA fighter from 2008 to 2014, Riddle made a name for himself by appearing on SpikeTV's The Ultimate Fighter 7 and went on to hold a four-fight winning streak in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). He also fought for Titan FC and compiled a career record of 8–3, and in 2014, began training at the Monster Factory for a career in professional wrestling, making his debut in February of 2015. Readers of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter consequently recognized him as "Rookie of the Year" and "Most Improved Wrestler of the Year" in 2016. Between 2015 and 2018, Riddle also worked on the independent circuit, wrestling for promotions such as Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, World Wrestling Network/Evolve, and others. He is a former Evolve Champion, WWN Champion, PWG World Tag Team Champion (with Jeff Cobb), and two-time Progress Atlas Champion.

Born Colby Daniel Lopez, Rollins signed with WWE in 2010 and was sent to its developmental territory Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW), where he was received his new moniker and became the inaugural FCW Grand Slam Champion. Rollins debuted on WWE's main roster at the 2012 Survivor Series as part of a faction called The Shield, alongside Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns, and won his first main roster championship, the WWE Tag Team Championship, with Reigns. The wrestler then went on to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, WWE Universal Championship, WWE Intercontinental Championship, and the WWE United States Championship, making him the promotion's 29th Triple Crown Champion and 19th Grand Slam Champion. He also won the 2014 Money in the Bank ladder match, the 2015 Slammy Award for Superstar of the Year, and the 2019 men's Royal Rumble.

Prior to joining WWE, Theory wrestled on the independent circuit including several promotions under the World Wrestling Network umbrella (such as Full Impact Pro and Evolve), and also won the WWN Championship, FIP World Heavyweight Championship, and the Evolve Championship. The wrestler formerly known as Austin White signed a contract with WWE in August of 2019, and on that year's Christmas Day episode of NXT, Theory made his in-ring debut, accepting an open challenge against Roderick Strong for the NXT North American Championship. The following month, Theory achieved his first victory by defeating Joaquin Wilde, and his accomplishments to date include being a two-time United States Champion and the winner of the 2022 Men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

In addition to the triple-threat match between Riddle, Rollins, and Theory, the December 17 WWE Live Holiday Tour Supershow will boast a match of Drew McIntyre & the Nrawling Brutes versus the USOs, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa, as well as appears by Biance Belair, Beyley, AJ Styles, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and other WWE stars. Admission to the 7:30 p.m. event is $24.50-119.50, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting VibrantArena,com.