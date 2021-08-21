Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix, September 4 and 5

Saturday, September 4, and Sunday, September 5

Downtown Rock Island IL

A Labor Day-weekend tradition once again blasts into the District of Rock Island in this year's Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix, the September 4 and 5 event in which thousands will cheer as hundreds of racing-kart drivers traverse the tree-lined streets at speeds close to 100 MPH.

Established in 1994, the Rock Island Grand Prix is one of the premier professional karting events in the world, and has played a part in building the careers of professional drivers including Graham Rahal, Nelson Philippe, Joey Hand, Scott Speed, Conor Daly, Philip Geibler, and Michelle Bumgarner. Drivers from coast to coast and Canada, Mexico, France, Colombia, England, Poland, Costa Rica, Argentina, Bermuda, Italy, Poland, and the Philippines have participated in what has become one of the largest and most popular kart-racing events in North America. More than 250 race teams set up shop in downtown Rock Island for a chance to win in dozens of individual racing categories, with the family-friendly event combining the thrill of professional racing with the energy of one of downtown Rock Island's summertime festival.

Thirteen years ago, the Phillipines' Michele Bumgarner became the first female driver to win at the Rock Island Grand Prix, emerging victorious in the TAG Senior Race. Californian Alex Speed won the coveted “King of the Streets” crown and took home a $4,000 prize, while Iowa's Johnny Johnson won the TAG SuperPro class and Steve Kilsdonk survived several on-track accidents to win the four-cycle Rumble at the Rock race. In 2015, Tony Neilson of Delmar, Iowa, won a single-session record six events, surpassing the previous record of five set in 1998. And during the 2018 Rock Island Grand Prix, not only did Quad Cities driver Morgan Schuler capture the two Yamaha Super Can races, but Quincy native Riley Scott notched two wins, including one over his father. The elder Scott, however, won the Briggs & Stratton 206 Masters race, marking the second time a father-son duo had won in the Rock Island event.

On Saturday, September 4, the weekend's events begin at 8 a.m. with five-minute practice-round sessions lasting until 12:30 p.m., and the day's heat races take place from 1:15 to 5 p.m. A “bring a partner” bags tournament will start at 1:30 p.m. in Parking Lot C near the bus station, and the official Grand Prix After Party with live music ($5 cover charge) will be begin at 8 p.m. Billy Bob's Party Bar (1722 Second Avenue). On Sunday, September 5, the final practice rounds begin at 8:30 a.m., with the opening ceremonies held at 10:30 a.m. and racing beginning at 11:15 a.m. Heat races will again last from 1:15 to 5 p.m., and the awards ceremony will be hosted by the Rock Island Holiday Inn (226 17th Street) at 7 p.m. Additional events for the day include the Camaro and Tesla Clubs Car Show at 10 a.m. a kids autograph session at 11 a.m., a kids blind-draw bags tournament at 1:30 p.m., and a free outdoor concert at Laborspace (311 21st Street) featuring Subatlantic, Centaur Noir, and Tambourine.