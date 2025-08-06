Young Emerging Writers 20th-Anniversary Event and “THE ATLAS 20” Reading, August 14

Thursday, August 14, 5:30 p.m.

Rozz-Tox, 2108 Third Avenue, Rock Island IL

With the Midwest Writing Center's literary magazine THE ATLAS celebrating the publication of its 20th volume, a release party, open-mic night, and DJ set honoring the Young Emerging Writers (YEW) program will be held at Rock Island venue Rozz-Tox on August 14, the evening boasting readings from YEW alumni and copies of new and back issues of THE ATLAS available for purchase.

The YEW Summer Internship Program is composed of students ages 15-19 who applied and were interviewed for the privilege of participating in this selective paid internship program. This summer, 23 interns from around Quad City area participated in YEW with the help of 14 staff members. YEW provides writing instruction in a variety of writing styles and processes, and develops professional skills in areas such as editing, collaborative project management, and magazine design. In 50 hours of meetings over seven weeks, the interns went from meet-and-greet to producing a high-quality literary magazine. This summer, the YEW program celebrates its 20th year with the publication of THE ATLAS 20.

This year's event will start at 5 p.m. outside of Rozz-Tox with the release of THE ATLAS 20, with the 2025 YEW interns giving brief readings of their magazine inclusions. Copies will be available for $10, with all back issues of THE ATLAS sold for $5 or "pay what you can," and other local literary artists will be selling their work. Guests are advised to bring blankets or lawn chairs and to not bring their own food or drink, as the service window will be open. Then, at 8 p.m., the party will move inside Rozz-Tox, where there will be an open-mic featuring YEW alumni and staff, followed by a DJ set from David Otten.

Funding and material support for the 2025 Young Emerging Writers Summer Internship Program generously provided by: the Illinois Arts Council; Modern Woodmen of America; the Regional Development Authority; the Scott County Regional Authority; the Tim Curry Endowment for Youth Writing Programs at the Quad City Community Foundation; the CD Wiman Memorial Trust; Carlisle Ryan Digital Printing Solutions; the Rock Island Public Library; and Rozz-Tox.

Admission to the Young Emerging Writers 20th-Anniversary Event featuring the release of THE ATLAS 20 reading is free, with a $5 donation suggested to support the Midwest Writing Center's youth writing programs, and more information is available by calling (309)732-7330 and visiting MWCQC.org.