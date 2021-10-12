“The Rocky Horror Show,” October 22 through 31

Friday, October 22, through Sunday, October 31

Circa '21 Speakeasy, 1818 Third Avenue, Rock Island IL

If Halloween is approaching, it must be time for that annual theatrical command: “Let's do the 'Time Warp' again!” Consequently, the Circa '21 Speakeasy will stage its sixth-annual presentation of the cult-musical smash The Rocky Horror Show from October 22 through 31, treating audiences to live performances of classic songs in this nutty, interactive experience that has been delighting show regulars and virgins alike for close to 50 years.

A humorous tribute to “B”-grade sci-fi and horror films, composer Richard O'Brien's musical finds the newly engaged Brad and Janet arriving at the home of Dr. Frank N. Furter, a sweet transvestite who's ready to unveil his new creation: an artificially made, fully grown, physically perfect muscle man who comes complete “with blond hair and a tan.” The original London production of Rocky Horror, which opened in 1973, ran for 2,960 performances and won the Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Musical. But the material wasn't nearly as big a hit in the United States until 1975's film version The Rocky Horror Picture Show became a genuine cult phenomenon, with the stage musical subsequently enjoying national and internationally touring productions all over the world. When Rocky Horror last appeared on Broadway in 2000, its cast included Tony nominees Daphne Rubin-Vega and Raúl Esparza, Tony winners Alice Ripley and Jarrod Emick, rock legend Joan Jett, and TV icon Dick Cavett.

Directing this year's Rocky Horror Show is Circa '21 favorite Tristan Tapscott, whose experiences with the material are voluminous: He has previously played Rocky Horror roles including Riff Raff and Dr. Frank N. Furter in area presentations, and served as producer/performer for numerous iterations of the musical when it began its annual Quad Cities engagements at the Harrison Hilltop and District Theatres. Micah Bernas and Kira Rangel portray the gullible young Brad and Janet, with Anthony Hendricks taking on the iconic role of Frank N. Furter. Will Crouch portrays Rocky while Kiera Lynn Martin enacts Columbia, and included in the cast are a quartet of talents nearly as familiar with Rocky Horror as Tapscott: Doug Kutzli (Narrator), Nick Munson (Eddie and Dr. Scott), and Kirsten Sindelar (Magenta) also played their roles in the Speakeasy's 2019 and 2020 productions of the musical, and Brad Hauskins (Riff Raff) directed the venue's annual October productions from 2018 to 2020.

The Rocky Horror Show will be performed October 22 through 31 with 7:15 and 11 p.m. performances on Fridays and Saturdays, and 6 p.m. performance on Sundays. Face masks are required even for vaccinated guests, tickets are $25-30, and prop bags are available at the the door for $3. For more information on, and tickets to, this year's The Rocky Horror Show, call (309)786-7733 extension 2 and visit TheCirca21Speakeasy.com.