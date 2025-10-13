Friday, October 24, through Friday, October 21

Circa '21 Speakeasy, 1818 Third Avenue, Rock Island IL

If Halloween is approaching, it must be time for that theatrical command: “Let's do the 'Time Warp' again!” Consequently, the Circa '21 Speakeasy will stage its 10th-anniversary presentation of the cult-musical smash The Rocky Horror Show October 24 through 31, treating audiences to live performances of classic songs in this nutty, interactive experience that has been delighting show regulars and virgins alike for more than half a century.

A sardonic tribute to “B”-grade sci-fi and horror films, composer Richard O'Brien's musical finds the newly engaged Brad and Janet arriving at the home of Dr. Frank N. Furter, a sweet transvestite who's ready to unveil his new creation: an artificially made, fully grown, physically perfect muscle man who comes complete “with blond hair and a tan.” The original London production of The Rocky Horror Show, which opened in 1973, ran for 2,960 performances and won the Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Musical. But the material wasn't nearly as big a hit in the United States until 1975's film version The Rocky Horror Picture Show became a genuine cult phenomenon – 2025 marks the movie's golden anniversary – with the stage musical subsequently enjoying national and internationally touring productions all over the world. When Rocky Horror last appeared on Broadway in 2000, its cast included Tony nominees Daphne Rubin-Vega and Raúl Esparza, Tony winners Alice Ripley and Jarrod Emick, rock legend Joan Jett, and TV icon Dick Cavett.

Directing and choreographing this year's Rocky Horror is Bel Trulson, a castmate in the Black Box Theatre's production of I Never Saw Another Butterfly who makes her Circa '21 directing debut here. With Brett Hitchcock acting as producer, additional members of the musical's creative team include: music director Emmett Boedeker; stage manager Emma Wahlmann; costume designer Bradley Robert Jensen; production manager Jeremy Littlejohn; and lighting designer (and Reader theatre reviewer) Alexander Richardson.

Anthony James and Inna Gomez portray Rocky Horror's gullible young Brad and Janet, with Chase Austin taking on the iconic role of Frank N. Furter. Charles Murphy portrays Rocky, while Rachel Winter enacts Columbia, and completing the cast are Bradley Robert Jensen as Riff Raff; Vivian Browne as Eddie and Dr. Scott; Brynne Davidson as Magenta; and the Speakeasy's annual Narrator Doug Kutzli.

The Rocky Horror Show will be performed October 24 through 31, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. (ages 18-plus) and 11 p.m. (ages 21-plus), and Sunday at 6 p.m. (ages 18-plus). Admission is $30-35, prop bags will be available for sale at the door, and no outside props are allowed. For more information and tickets, call (309)786-7733 extension 2 and visit TheCirca21Speakeasy.com.