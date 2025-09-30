“The Addams Family,” October 16

Thursday, October 16, 7:30 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

With the stage hit lauded by Broadway World as "entirely entertaining and enjoyable," the spooky, kooky, ooky musical-comedy version of The Addams Family brings its national tour to Davenport's Adler Theatre on October 16, this opener to the 2025-26 Broadway at the Adler series treating audiences to a Tony Award-nominated delight inspired by the beloved TV comedy and the iconic cartoon strip by series originator Charles Addams.

In its typical creepy, kooky, mysterious, and spooky fashion, the ghoulish Addams family is visiting the graveyard for an annual gathering of all family members, living dead, and undecided, to celebrate what it is to be an Addams. However, the family encounters an unforeseen obstacle when Wednesday decides to introduce her new “normal” boyfriend Lucas to the family. In protest, Uncle Fester enlists the help of the Addams’ ancestors to call an end to the young budding romance. As Wednesday admits that she is falling in love, Morticia, Gomez, and Pugsley worry about her changing ways. And a the families of Wednesday and Lucas come together for dinner one fateful evening, chaos ensues and the two families find themselves admitting deep secrets and coming together in manners they never would have imagined. Arriving locally on the heels of Wednesday, the third-most-watched show on Netflix of all time, the Broadway hit The Addams Family tells the story of love and friendship through adversity, with a comical and macabre yet poignant spin.

With its music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and book by fellow Tony nominees Rick Elice and Marshall Brickman (the latter of whom also won an Academy Award for co-writing Woody Allen's Annie Hall), the touring production of The Addams Family is directed and choreographed by Antoinette Dipietropolo. The first choreographer hired in Saudi Arabia, Dipietropolo's national tours, international events, and regional work includes; The Cher Show; Annie; Fame; Jersey Boys; The Music Man; Mamma Mia!; MasterChef Live; America’s Got Talent Live; Cirque Musica Wonderland; Saturday Night Fever; Chicago; Jesus Christ Superstar; Ragtime; Legally Blonde; Hairspray; Grease; and The Full Monty. An ensemble of 22, meanwhile, composes the touring Addams Family cast, with the talents headlined by Rodrigo Arag ó n as Gomez and Renee Kathleen Koher as Morticia.

The national tour to The Addams Family comes to Davenport on October 16, admission to the 7:30 p.m. musical starts at $48, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting DavenportLive.com/the-adler-theatre.