“The Addams Family,” June 12 through 22

Thursday, June 12, through Sunday, June 22

Clinton Area Showboat Theatre, 311 Riverview Drive, Clinton IA

With the stage hit lauded by Broadway World as "entirely entertaining and enjoyable," the spooky, kooky, ooky musical-comedy version of The Addams Family serves as the opening presentation in the Clinton Area Showboat's 2025 summer season, its June 12 through 22 run treating audiences to a Tony Award-nominated delight inspired by the beloved TV comedy and the iconic cartoon strip by series originator Charles Addams.

In its typical creepy, kooky, mysterious, and spooky fashion, the ghoulish Addams family is visiting the graveyard for an annual gathering of all family members, living dead, and undecided, to celebrate what it is to be an Addams. However, the family encounters an unforeseen obstacle when Wednesday decides to introduce her new “normal” boyfriend Lucas to the family. In protest, Uncle Fester enlists the help of the Addams’ ancestors to call an end to the young budding romance. As Wednesday admits that she is falling in love, Morticia, Gomez, and Pugsley worry about her changing ways. As the families of Wednesday and Lucas come together for dinner one fateful evening, chaos ensues and the two families find themselves admitting deep secrets and coming together in ways they never would have imagined. Broadway's hit The Addams Family tells the story of love and friendship through adversity, with a comical and macabre yet poignant spin.

Directing Clinton's season opener is the Showboat's new artistic director Courtney Crouse, the venue veteran who previously helmed productions of Rock of Ages and Million Dollar Quartet, and appeared in the 2022 presentation of Rodgers' & Hammerstein's State Fair. Sabin Fisher serves as music director and Jenna Shoppe as choreographer, with additional members of the Addams Family creative team including: assistant music director Conner Crotzer Scartascini; scenic designer Aaron Kennedy; costume designer and shop manager Sally Tabaka; sound designer Emma McCalla; lighting designer Josh Wroblewski; props designer Bryn Mongeau; stage manager Brianna Ballow; assistant stage managers Olivia Houseman and Ari Hornbeck; technical director Zach Hodgson; assistant technical director and carpenter Callie Server; sound engineer Emma Mccalla; lead electrician Emily Nash; assistant costume shop manager Shelby Dupree; company and production manager Gabriella Saxon; and associate producer Ryan Scoble.

Among Crouse's gifted cast, the Addams family is composed of Kait Auburn (Morticia), Jonah Mendoza (Gomez), Mia Rivera (Wednesday), Eli Kedley (Pugsley); Ryan Scoble (Uncle Fester); Max Layman (Lurch); and Showboat returnee Nancy Teerlinck (Grandma). And completing The Addams Family's ensemble are: Grace Avery; Arick Brooks; Vanessa Dominguez; Riley Francis; Carter Jargo; Quinten Loveland; Amanda McGovern; James Paul Stover; Kaitlyn Tierney; and Jesse Wilkerson.

The Addams Family runs at the Clinton Area Showboat Theatre from June 12 through 22, with performances Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. (no show on Friday the 13th) and Sundays and Wednesday at 3 p.m. Admission is $22-30, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)242-6760 and visiting ClintonShowboat.org.