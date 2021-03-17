17 Mar 2021

“Admissions,” March 24 through 28

By Reader Staff

"Admissions" at the St. Ambrose University Studio Theatre -- March 24 through 28.

Wednesday, March 24, through Sunday, March 28

St. Ambrose University Studio Theatre, 518 Locust Street, Davenport IA

Lauded by the Hollywood Reporter as “a smart, hilarious, and provocative drama” and by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch as “shockingly insightful and outrageously hilarious,” playwright Joshua Harmon's Admissions will enjoy live performances in St. Ambrose University's Studio Theatre March 24 through 28, this timely and enthralling tale described by the Miami Herald as “an absorbing drama and a prod to self-examination.”

In this stage work that explodes the ideals and contradictions of liberal white America, Sherri Rosen-Mason, head of the admissions department at a New England prep school, is fighting to diversify the student body. Alongside her husband, the school’s headmaster, they’ve largely succeeded in bringing a stodgy institution into the 21st century. But when their only son sets his sights on an Ivy League university, personal ambition collides with progressive values, and with convulsive results. A no-holds-barred look at privilege, power, and the perils of hypocrisy, Admissions was the winner of the 2018 Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Play, wit the New York Times calling the Harmon's achievement “an extraordinarily useful and excruciating satire – of the left, by the left, for the left – for today.”

Serving as director for St. Ambrose's springtime student production is Erika Seabloom, whose on-stage appearances for the university include roles in Honk Jr. and this past autumn's radio drama An Enemy of the People. The five-person cast is composed of Kyle DeFauw, K. Hampton, Joseph Lasher, Peyton Reese, and Quinn Rodman, with Dr. Corinne Johnson acting as the show's producer. And with Tyler Hughes as both stage manager and sound designer, other members of the Admissions crew include scenic designer Kristofer Eitrheim, assistant stage manager Elena Vallejo, lighting designer Morgan Reilly, props designer Beckett Conwell, dramaturg Luke Peterson, and costume crew members Hailey Allbaugh and Courtney Cook.

Admissions will be performed in St. Ambrose University's Studio Theatre located in the Galvin Fine Arts Center, with performances Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. Talk-backs will follow the evening performances, tickets are $7, and more information is available by calling (563)333-6251 or visiting SAU.edu/theatre.

