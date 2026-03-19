“The Adventures of Sam Steele: A Radio Play,” March 27 through April 4

Friday, March 27, through Saturday, April 4

The Black Box Theatre, 1623 Fifth Avenue, Moline IL

With the world-premiere production created by writer, director, and star Jeff Adamson of ComedySportz and GiT Improv fame, The Adventures of Sam Steele: A Radio Play enjoys a March 27 through April 4 run at Moline's Black Box Theatre, its titular detective up against mobsters, con men, and femmes fatales as he attempts to solve his toughest case, "A Murder in McClellan Heights.”

Regarding the radio-show format employed for the Black Box's debuting production, Adamson (who portrays Sam Steele) says, "It's an interesting genre that requires very descriptive dialogue that pulls the listener into the storyline. The audience can't rely on body and facial reactions that would be seen in a normal play scenario."

With the conceit of the program's audience being able to view the radio-drama action, however, Adamson adds that "there will be a second performance going on as the audience watches the performers interact with each other as they read their scripts. Since the cast is made up of seasoned improvisers, we will be pushing boundaries by improvising the first five to 10 minutes before the 'on air' sign turns on."

In addition to Adamson, the improvisers employed for Sam Steele include Jeremy Mahr, Jessica White, and the writer/director's sons sons Jim and Patrick Adamson, the latter whom, understandably, share particular stage chemistry with Jeff. "Since we have worked together on stage for 30 some years," Jeff says, "we get along very well. Usually a simple glance from one to another, and that person knows exactly what is needed at that moment."

Sam Steele boasts scenic and costume design by Black Box Theatre co-owner Lora Adams and lighting design by Reader theatre reviewer Alexander Richardson, and takes place in the Quad Cities' McClellan Heights on a dark and stormy night in post-war 1947. "I was very thorough when it came to 1947 accuracy," says Adamson. "Clubs, restaurants, bars, and real owners all were researched. The only things that are made up are the characters in the storyline."

He also researched the radio-mystery genre, saying, "There are a couple of detective plays online I have listened to: Boston Blackie and Red Panda. And years ago in Seattle, I saw two performers improvise a 20-minute detective radio play off of one suggestion. So good. There's an improv game that we perform from time to time called 'Film Noir.' Quite a few of the gimmicks and lines are incorporated into Sam Steele. 'It was like someone had poured her into a black velvet dress and forgot to say 'when.'"

As oftentimes happens in the Black Box's radio-play presentations, all of the Sam Steele actors will participate in creating the show's sound effects, and there will be the audience-favorite "commercial break," as the show-within-the-show, Adamson says, "is sponsored by Ajax - the scrubbing cleanser."

Audiences can also anticipate some diversions from the traditional formula. "Pushing boundaries is what we like to do," says Adamson. "So 10 to 15 minutes before the show starts, we will slowly gather on stage and interact with each other in silence. Like watching TV with the sound turned off. Even when Lora is up on stage giving her 'pre-flight speech' before the show, we will still be there."

The Adventures of Sam Steele: A Radio Play runs in Moline from March 27 through April 4, with performances Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Admission is $18, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)284-2350 and visiting TheBlackBoxTheatre.com.