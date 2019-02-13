“Aesop's Falables (A Rock Musical),” February 16 through 24

Saturday, February 16, through Sunday, February 24

Davenport Junior Theatre, 2822 Eastern Avenue, Davenport IA

A series of fractured fairytales that families can dance to will delight audiences from February 16 through 24, as Davenport Junior Theatre stages the area premiere of Aesop's Falables (A Rock Musical), a student-performed entertainment in which Aesop's familiar figures rebel against their stereotypes and teach valuable lessons along the way.

Presented by professional-theatre artists and spouses Bobby and Ashley Becher, creators and owners of the production company WhatFun! Theatre, Aesop’s Falables is a hilarious musical version of blending many fables from the great storyteller. In the show, Sir Wilfred Wolf, who claims he has been wrongfully penned by Aesop as a bad guy, undertakes a plot to overturn other fables and reveal his truth. But Jack-in-the-Box and his dancing entourage have other plans in mind. The audience consequently goes on a journey with many twists and turns, and Junior Theatre's presentation involves more than 40 students from nine different towns in the Quad Cities. The kids range in age from nine to 18, and serve as actors, crew members, tech-board operators, front-of-house team members, and more, with local professionals work alongside the students to create a dynamic theatre experience while providing an education in theatrical production.

“The show is silly and goofy, but has such a big heart,” said director Ashley Becher. “Audiences will learn the value of words and the impact they have on yourself and others. The show teaches us that we don’t have to let the things people have called us in the past define who we are. We can create our own identity. And it has been wonderful to work with the DJT kids. They are incredible and inspiring, and we have become better people through this process.”

Ashley's husband Bobby, who serves as Aesop’s Falables' sound designer and music director, adds, “Working with DJT has been such a pleasant surprise for me. I have been consistently blown away by the professionalism and quality of the program.”

Aesop's Falables (A Rock Musical) will be presented February 16 through 24, with performances at 1 and 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, and admission $6-8 at the door. For more information, call (563)888-2227 or visit DavenportJuniorTheatre.com.