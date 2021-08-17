“Ain't Misbehavin',” August 19 through 29

Thursday, August 19, through Sunday, August 29

Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mt. Carroll IL

A tribute to the compositions of jazz legend Fats Waller that received three Tony Awards including Best Musical, the musical revue Ain't Misbehavin' enjoys an August 19 through 29 engagement at Mt. Carroll's Timber Lake Playhouse, this exhilarating collection of classic songs described by the New York Times as a show that moves with the zing and sparkle of a Waller recording filled with bright melodies and asides.”

Its original Broadway production directed by Tony winner Richard Maltby Jr., Ain't Misbehavin' brings to life the Harlem Renaissance of the 1920s and '30s – a time in which Manhattan nightclubs such as the Cotton Club and the Savoy Ballroom were the playgrounds of high society and Lenox Avenue dives were filled with piano players banging out the new beat known as swing. The show's performers present an evening of rowdy, raunchy, and humorous songs that encapsulate the various moods of the era and reflect Waller's view of life as a journey meant for pleasure and play. Audiences, meanwhile, are invited to jump and jive to memorable songs such as “Honeysuckle Rose," "“Black and Blue," "This Joint is Jumpin’," “I’ve Got a Feeling I’m Falling," and the musical's unforgettable title track in a stage work that has proven to be one of the most popular, well-crafted revues of all time – a sometimes sassy, sometimes sultry, simply unforgettable entertainment with moments of devastating beauty. As the New York Times stated, "Though almost bereft of dialogue, this musical anthology expands beyond its form to become a resurrection of a great black artist's soul."

Directed and choreographed by Donterrio Johnson, Timber Lake's Ain't Misbehavin'- a revue that the company last produced 15 years ago – features Waller's iconic tunes performed by a gifted quintet of guest actor/singers: Autumn Key, Eli Nash, Nissi Shalome, Cory Shorter, and Ciarra Stroud. Johnson, says, “It's such a pleasure to be leading this incredible cast of artists in the TLP revival of Ain’t Misbehavin’. The talent of these artists is sure to blow you away with some of the most beloved songs from the Fats Waller catalog. This joint will literally be jumpin'!" And Timber Lake's artistic director Paul Stancato adds, "Ain’t Misbehavin’ is one of my personal favorites. It combines the music of Fats Waller and mixes it with an intimate cast of five singers that brings the 1930s to life at TLP!” Special events during the show's run will include the Page to Stage Talkback after the August 20 performance and the Company Cabaret on the Lake Stage after the August 28 performance, with the Deck Bar open for food, drinks, and entertainment before each weekend presentation.

Ain't Misbehavin' will be staged August 19 through 29, with scheduled performances at 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Admission is $20-30, and more information is available by calling (815)244-2035 and visiting TimberLakePlayhouse.org.