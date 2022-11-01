01 Nov 2022

“All My Sons,” November 10 through 20

By Reader Staff

Carol Neuleib, Jim Driscoll, and Leslie Day in “All My Sons" at the Richmond Hill Barn Theatre -- November 10 through 20.

Thursday, November 10, through Sunday, November 20

Richmond Hill Barn Theatre, 600 Robinson Drive, Geneseo IL

A Tony Award-winning dramatic classic considered one of the all-time-finest stage works by Death of a Salesman playwright Arthur Miller, All My Sons will close out the 2022 season at Geneseo's Richmond Hill Barn Theatre, this riveting, critically lauded saga exploring just how far will a man go to protect his family, his interests, and his legacy.

The action of All My Sons takes place three years after the end of World War II. During the war, Joe Keller and Steve Deever ran a machine shop that made airplane equipment. Deever was sent to prison because the firm turned out defective parts, causing the deaths of many men, Keller, however, went free and made a lot of money. The twin shadows of this catastrophe, plus the fact that one of Keller’s sons was reported missing in action, dominate Miller's unforgettable story. Meanwhile, the love affair between Chris Keller and Ann Deever and the bitterness of her brother George – a man who returned from the war to find his father in prison and his father’s partner free – add to the drama's almost unbearable power, resulting in a fitting conclusion that is electrifying in its intensity.

Directing All My Sons for Richmond Hill is frequent area helmer Joe DePauw, whose previous productions for Geneseo include such hits as Missing Link, A Few Good Men, and Busybody. Tortured protagonist Joe Keller is portrayed by theatre Barn Theatre favorite Jim Driscoll, whose roles have included Charles in Blithe Spirit, the figure of Death in Death Takes a Holiday, and, fittingly, Willy Loman in Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman. Driscoll's co-stars include David Beeson, Leslie Day, Kevin Keck, Carol Neuleib, Justin Raver, Elizabeth Shaffer, Dana Skiles, John Simosky, and Jake Turner. And with Matthew McConville serving as All My Sons' stage manager, addition members of DePauw's creative team include lighting and sound designer and operator Jennifer Kingry; costumer Suzanne Rakestraw; set builders Mike Skiles and Jim Skiles; and crew member Megan McConville.

All My Sons runs at the Richmond Hill Barn Theatre November 10 through 20, with performances Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Due to the mature themes and strong language in this play, attendance is not recommended for children under 13 years old. Admission to all performances is $12, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)944-2244 and visiting RHPlayers.com.

