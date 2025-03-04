04 Mar 2025

The Young Footliters' “Alice in Wonderland,” March 14 through 16

By Reader Staff

The Young Footliters' “Alice in Wonderland" at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts -- March 14 through 16.

Friday, March 14, through Sunday, March 16

Coralville Center for the Performing Arts, 1301 Fifth Street, Coralville IA

Presented by student actors in grades six through 12 and delivered with a cool steampunk twist, a stage version of Lewis Carroll's classic Alice in Wonderland serves as the latest 2024-25 season production by the talents of Young Footliters Youth Theatre, the one-act show's March 14 through 16 run at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts treating audiences to a brand-new take on Carroll's timeless storybook adventure.

In this enthralling theatrical treat, after our plucky heroine Alice falls down the rabbit hole, even the White Rabbit can’t prepare her for the thrills and hilarity ahead. Young Footliters' new presentation is directed by Matt Falduto, with additional members of the creative team including assistant director Peggy Somerville, stage manager Linda Varvel, and set designer Marianna Coffey. Alice is portrayed by Chandler Felton, while other unforgettable Carroll characters are enacted by Tyler Hoth (White Rabbit), Hadley Fruin (Mad Hatter), Lily Sheerin (Cheshire Cat), Claire Reimer (Queen of Hearts), Seth Michel (King of Hearts), Olivia Groff (Dormouse), Ella Jones (March Hare), and Max Seaman G’Sell and Kalin Bozung (Tweedledum and Tweedledee).

Meanwhile, nearly two dozen student talents complete the Alice in Wonderland ensemble: Archer Alward; Cora Beland; Aidan Bellizzi; Betsy Cantine; Brooke Cavanh; Quincy Cargill; Emmett Courtright; Grace Dalmasso; Stella Daly; Eliza Durney; Annalyn English; Ian Gentry; Evalynn Goddard; Eve Hachtman; Leanora Hachtman; Smith Lagneaux; Emily O’Brien; Brooklyn Short; Mona Sotillo; Quinn Varvel; Evelyn Whitsitt; and Sophia Williams.

The Young Footliters Youth Theatre's Alice in Wonderland will be staged at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts from March 14 through 16, with performances on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Admission is $16-21, and more information and tickets are available by calling (319)248-9370 and visiting CoralvilleArts.com.

