The Clinton Area Showboat Theatre's “All Shook Up,” July 1 through 18

Thursday, July 1, through Sunday, July 18

Clinton Area Showboat Theatre, 311 Riverview Drive, Clinton IA

Described by the New York Theatre Guide as “a terrifically entertaining time” and “a great big Broadway show that never loses its mind or its light touch,” the Elvis-meets-Shakespeare musical All Shook Up serves as the summer's latest Clinton Area Showboat Theatre presentation, its July 1 through 18 run delivering hilarity, romance, and a batch of favorite pop and rock tunes including “Heartbreak Hotel,” “It's Now or Never,” and “Hound Dog.”

Inspired by William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, All Shook Up concerns a small Midwestern community that is thrown into a frenzy with the arrival of Chad, a good-looking, motorcycle-riding roustabout who rides from town to town with a guitar on his back, blue suede shoes on his feet, and a song in his heart. Repressed by their conservative mayor, the town begins to come alive once more under Chad’s influence. Lovers meet, woo, pursue, and more, all in one zany night that will change the town forever. A rocking, heartwarming tale about following dreams, opening up to love, and the power of music, All Shook Up is one of the most upbeat and riotous musicals of the last 20 years and features more than 20 hit songs immortalized by Elvis Presley, among them such iconic classics as “Jailhouse Rock,” “Love Me Tender,” “Can't Help Falling in Love,” and the unforgettable title tune.

Directing All Shook Up for the Clinton Showboat is the venue's producing artistic director James Beaudry, whose credits include many productions for Mt. Carroll's Timber Lake Playhouse, among them West Side Story, Sunset Boulevard, Grease, and Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. The show stars Showboat favorite Ben Cherington as Chad and Kaela Dawn Massey as Natalie, the small-town mechanic with dreams of falling in love and hitting the open road, with Brigitte Ditmars serving as choreographer, Chase Anderson as music director, and Kyrsten Goodrich as production stage manager. Beaudry's musical will also be the first Showboat production of the season to take place on the 'boat itself, its performances of Always … Patsy Cline and Smokey Joe's Cafe having been performed in the neighboring Riverview Bandshell.

Producing Artistic Director James Beaudry said of the change, “When we began planning for our outdoor shows back in November, we knew there was a chance we’d be able to pivot back to indoor shows at some point this summer. And while the response to our outdoor shows has been wonderful, we’re thrilled that, following extensive HVAC testing and balancing, our union safety plans now allow us to move this hilarious and heartwarming show indoors.”

“Moving inside means we can return to 7:30 p.m. start times and add our very popular matinees back into our schedule. Masks will be required for audience members for at least for the first couple of weeks, as the union continues to revisit guidelines,” Beaudry explained, “but the benefits to our audiences far outweigh the minor inconveniences.”

The Clinton Area Showboat Theatre's All Shook Up runs July 1 through 18, with performances Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays and Wednesdays at 3 p.m. (No performances held on July 2 and 4). Admission is $18-25, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)242-6760 or visiting ClintonShowboat.org.