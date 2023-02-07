“All Shook Up,” February 17 through 26

Friday, February 17, through Sunday, February 26

The Spotlight Theatre, 1800 Seventh Avenue, Moline IL

Described by the New York Theatre Guide as “a terrifically entertaining time” and “a great big Broadway show that never loses its mind or its light touch,” the Elvis-meets-Shakespeare musical All Shook Up opens the Spotlight Theatre's 2023 season of musical extravaganzas, its February 17 through 26 run in Moline delivering hilarity, romance, and a batch of favorite pop and rock tunes including “Heartbreak Hotel,” “It's Now or Never,” and “Hound Dog.”

Inspired by William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, All Shook Up concerns a small Midwestern community that is thrown into a frenzy with the arrival of Chad, a good-looking, motorcycle-riding roustabout who rides from town to town with a guitar on his back, blue suede shoes on his feet, and a song in his heart. Repressed by their conservative mayor, the town begins to come alive once more under Chad’s influence. Lovers meet, woo, pursue, and more, all in one zany night that will change the town forever. A rocking, heartwarming tale about following dreams, opening up to love, and the power of music, All Shook Up is one of the most upbeat and riotous musicals of the last 20 years and features more than 20 hit songs immortalized by Elvis Presley, among them such iconic classics as “Jailhouse Rock,” “Love Me Tender,” “Can't Help Falling in Love,” and the unforgettable title tune.

Making his Spotlight Theatre directing debut with All Shook Up is Max Moline, whose other recent area credits include helming An Oak Tree for the Mockingbird on Main, Gruesome Playground Injuries for the QC Theatre Workshop, and Speech & Debate for the Playcrafters Barn Theatre. His musical stars Spotlight veterans Brycen Witt (The Producers, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical) as Chad and Becca Johnson (Little Shop of Horrors, The Wedding Singer) as Natalie, the small-town mechanic with dreams of falling in love and hitting the open road. Joining them in Moline's cast are: Aaron Baker, Abby Bastian, Pam Cantell, Mallory Carslake, Matt Downey, Topher Elliot, Amelia Fischer, Brian Heffernan, Noah Hill, Isaiah Jensen, Jorge Mendez, Sydney Rosebrough, Kirsten Sindelar, Nancy Teerlinck, Joel Vanderbush, Krianna Walljasper, Sara Wegener, and Amber Whitaker,

The Spotlight Theatre's co-owners and artistic directors serve as All Shook Up producers, with Trent Teske the show's music director. And with Brent Tubbs also acting as the show's sound, set, and lighting designer, additional members of the musical's creative team include stage manager Violeta Jensen; choreographer Robyn Messerly; costume, hair, and makeup designer Heather Blair; and “properties princess” Sarah Greim.

All Shook Up runs at the Moline theatre from February 17 through 26, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Admission is $20-25, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)912-7647 and visiting TheSpotlightTheatreQC.com.