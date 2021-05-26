“Always … Patsy Cline,” June 3 through 13

Thursday, June 3, through Sunday, June 13

Clinton Area Showboat Theatre, 311 Riverview Drive, Clinton IA

Described by the Chicago Tribune as “sincere, rich, heartfelt, and an ideal gift for anybody who loves these numbers and the women who made them linger,” the bio-musical Always … Patsy Cline enjoys a June 3 through 13 run as the first new Clinton Area Showboat Theatre production since 2019 – a loving salute to the beloved performer and her collection of iconic hits that includes “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” Back in Baby's Arms,” “Walkin' After Midnight,” and “Sweet Dreams.”

Based on a true story, Always ... Patsy Cline is a moving celebration of the legendary country singer, and creator Ted Swindley's musical opens with our introduction to Texas housewife Louise Seger, who was hooked on Cline’s voice the moment she first heard it. After quickly becoming Cline’s biggest fan, Louise, during one surprising evening in Houston, was eventually able to meet her idol before a show. That night sparked a deep friendship between the two women, which continued through the years, the women writing frequent letters to one another as Cline’s fame skyrocketed. Years after Cline’s tragic death, Louise reminisces on their friendship and her love for the singer in Always ... Patsy Cline, a country- and gospel-themed entertainment that features all of Cline’s greatest hits and delivers a memorable, toe-tapping, down-home good time.

Directing Always … Patsy Cline is the Clinton Showboat's former artistic director Matthew Teague Miller, who previously helmed numerous productions for the venue including The Who's Tommy, Cabaret, and Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Portraying Patsy Cline is Showboat veteran Claire Soulier, a recent graduate of the Baldwin Wallace Music Theater Program whose stage roles include Mary Magdalene in Jesus Christ Superstar, Cinderella in Cinderella British Panto, and The Other Woman in Witness for the Prosecution. And Louise is played by Becky Saunders, whose National Tour credits include Bye Bye Birdie and Golf: The Musical, and who was Madame Armfeldt in A Little Night Music for New York City's Theatre 2020 and Mavis in several Church Basement Ladies musicals at Sierra Repertory Theatre.

James Beaudry, who for many years served as artistic director, director, choreographer, and performer for Mt. Carroll's Timber Lake Playhouse, assumes producing artistic director duties for the Clinton Showboat's 2021 season, which will find its first summer presentation performed outdoors in the Showboat's neighboring Riverview Park Bandshell.

Productions will start at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays (although there will be no show on Friday, June 4), admission is $18-25, and more information on Always … Patsy Cline's June 3 through 13 run – as well as the rest of the venue's season – is available by calling (563)242-6760 and visiting ClintonShowboat.org.