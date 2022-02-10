“Annie Jr.,” February 12 through 20

Saturday, February 12, through Sunday, February 20, 1 & 4 p.m.

Davenport Junior Theatre, 2822 Eastern Avenue, Davenport IA

Winner of seven 1977 Tony Awards and one of the 25 longest-running musicals in Broadway history, the iconic comic-strip adaptation Annie will be brought to life – in abbreviated form – in Davenport Junior Theatre's February 12 through 20 run of Annie Jr., its iconic score by Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse, and Martin Charnin boasting such timeless tunes as "It's the Hard-Knock Life," "Easy Street," "Maybe," and the unforgettable "Tomorrow."

In this one-act version of the beloved Broadway production, and with equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone's hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. Annie is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of an orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan. However, the young girl eventually foils Miss Hannigan's evil machinations, finding a new home and family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy. With help from President Roosevelt himself, Annie finds that her hard knock life just might be become better – as long as she has hope for “Tomorrow.”

Based on the famed “Little Orphan Annie” comic strip of nearly a century ago, and debuting at Connecticut's Goodspeed Opera House on August 10, 1976, Annie transferred to Broadway on April 21, 1977, where it ran for 2,377 performances and nearly six years. Among its Tony wins were awards for Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Original Score, and Annie went on to inspire two Broadway revivals, three film versions, and an estimated 700-900 productions annually throughout the United States alone.

Founded in 1951, Davenport Junior Theatre is the nation’s second-oldest children’s theatre. Classes and camps are offered year-round in theatre and dance for students ages three to eighteen. Classes are as varied as acting, improvisation, musical theatre, and theatrical design, while in the organization's quickly-growing dance division – which is now in its 10th year – young dancers learn poise and confidence while having fun and making friends in a non-competitive dance environment. Summers see a myriad of camps and other activities for kids of all ages, and through all these opportunities, Davenport Junior Theatre continues its mission of preparing kids for a lifetime of success, no matter what paths their lives may take.

Annie Jr. will be presented February 12 through 20, with performances on Saturdays and Sundays at 1 p.m., and admission is free. For more information, call (563)88802227 and visit DavenportJuniorTheatre.org.