One-Off Theatrical Productions' “Apples in Winter,” January 20 through 28

Friday, January 20, through Saturday, January 28

The Mockingbird on Main, 320 North Main Street, Davenport IA

Lauded by New Play Exchange as "deep and delicate and darkly heartbreaking," as well as a play that "should be read and produced as much and as often as possible," author Jennifer Fawcett's one-woman showcase Apples in Winter enjoys its area premiere at Davenport's Mockingbird on Main from January 20 through 28, with One-Off Theatrical Productions' alternately humorous and devastating piece a work that, according to Iowa City's Little Village magazine, "everyone needs to see."

As Apples in Winter begins, it has been 22 years since Robert, the son of our protagonist Miriam, committed a horrible crime while in the grips of withdrawal. The event was violent and terrifying, and resulted in the deaths of two teenagers who did not deserve to die, much less in such a brutal manner. Robert was subsequently caught, tried, and convicted of first-degree murder, and has been sitting on death row ever since. In seven hours, the state will execute him, and as is the tradition, Robert is granted a last meal. His request: a slice of his mother’s apple pie. As Jennifer Fawcett's riveting one-act unfolds, Apples in Winter establishes itself as a play about monsters, and the mothers of monsters. But it also reveals itself to be a work of deep compassion and love, explores ideas of mercy and madness, and demonstrates to audiences how we care for each other -- and how to make a really good apple pie.

Directing and producing Apples in Winter for One-Off Theatrical Productions is Eric Teeter, whose previous Quad Cities presentations include One-Off's one-woman comedy Bad Dates at the QC Theatre Workshop and the Playcrafters Barn Theatre's Prescription: Murder, with Teeter also a familiar area actor who recently appeared in the Mockingbird on Main's Your Better Self, the Spotlight Theatre's Tuck Everlasting, and Playcrafters' Princeton's Rage. And performing the demanding role of Miriam in Teeter's production is local theatre veteran Kathryn "Kathy" Graham, who directed Playcrafters' autumn presentation of Sylvia and has performed in such works as A Murder Is Announced and You Can't Take It with You at the Moline venue.

Apples in Winter runs in downtown Davenport from January 20 through 28, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and admission is “Pay What It's Worth” pricing. For more information and reservations, visit TheMockingbirdOnMain.com.