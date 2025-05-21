“Arthur & Friends Make a Musical!”, June 3 through June 21

Tuesday, June 3, through Saturday, June 21

Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 Third Avenue, Rock Island IL

Hailed by Broadway World as a "topnotch" entertainment boasting "fun, spirited musical numbers," the family-friendly stage entertainment Arthur & Friends Make a Musical! makes its Quad Cities debut at Rock Island's Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, the show's June 3 through 21 run treating kids of all ages to beloved figures from the Arthur PBS series and author/illustrator Marc Brown's books.

In Arthur & Friends Make a Musical!, big things are happening at Lakewood Elementary School. Mr. Ratburn’s class is asked to write and perform a big show for all of Elwood City, and everyone is very excited. Everyone, that is, except for Arthur. What should he do? Arthur feels more nervous as the big performance gets closer and closer. With the help of his family and friends Buster, Brain, Francine, Muffy – and even little sister D.W. – Arthur learns the importance of being his best, unique self. In Arthur & Friends Make a Musical, kids of all ages are invited to take an incredibly fun ride in this delightful musical based on the popular books and PBS animated series.

Serving as director/choreographer for Arthur & Friends Make a Musical! is Kiera Lynn, a Circa '21 whose previous credits include directing Junie B. Jones in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells and appearing in the theatre's productions of Jersey Boys, A Christmas Story: The Musical, and Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical. Venue favorite Shelley Walljasper is the family show's music director, with additional members of Lynn's creative team including: production manager Jeremy Littlejohn; stage manager Emma Wahlmann; technical director Richard Baker; costume designer Bradley Robert Jensen; lighting and props designer Kendall McKasson; sound designer Dylan Dutro; scenic artist Becky Meissen; and executive producer (and Circa '21 owner) Dennis Hitchcock.

Arthur is portrayed by Kyle DeFauw, whose past performances at the Rock Island dinner theatre include roles in Beauty & the Beast, Irving Berlin's White Christmas, and Escape to Margaritaville. And a half-dozen talents complete the musical's ensemble: Hanna Marie Felver; Nicholas Fuqua; Sarah Beth Ganey; Robert Sharkey; Daniel Williams; and Rachel Winter.

Arthur & Friends Make a Musical! enjoys seven performances at the Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse from June 3 through 21, with 10 a.m. shows on June 3, 10, 12, 13, 14, and 17, and a 1 p.m. show on the closing afternoon of Saturday, June 21. Admission to the show-only productions is $15, doors open a half-hour before showtime, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)786-7733 extension 2 and visiting Circa21.com.