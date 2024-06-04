04 Jun 2024

“The Bad Seed,” June 14 through 23

By Reader Staff

“The Bad Seed" at the Playcrafters Barn Theatre -- June 14 through 23.

Friday. June 14, through Sunday, June 23

Playcrafters Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Avenue, Moline IL

A Tony Award-winning classic that, according to the New York Telegram, "ranks with Dracula and sometimes sets your spine to as much tingling," author Maxwell Anderson's legendary stage chiller The Bad Seed enjoys a June 14 through 23 run at Moline's Playcrafters Barn Theatre, this powerfully creepy entertainment the inspiration for an Oscar-nominated movie and a work shortlisted for the 1955 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

With Anderson's play debuting on Broadway in 1954, The Bad Seed focuses on the seemingly perfect little girl Rhoda Penmark, who is able to charm her way into getting just about anything she wants. Anything, that is, except a highly coveted penmanship medal that her teacher has awarded to Claude Daigle, one of Rhoda's classmates. During a school outing near the shore, Claude goes missing, and it's soon discovered that Claude has drowned near a pier. Rhoda's mother Christine begins to suspect that Rhoda had something to do with the boy's death when she finds Claude's penmanship medal hidden in Rhoda's room. Gradually, however, Christine comes to believe that Rhoda was behind other sudden deaths surrounding the family, her suspicions challenging the girl's mother to look into her own past for possible explanations for Rhoda's increasingly frightening behavior.

Directing The Bad Seed for Playcrafters is longtime area-theatre favorite Patti Flaherty, whose previous credits for the Barn Theatre include directing The Crucible and Deathtrap, and appearing in such productions as Arsenic & Old Lace, Moon Over Buffalo, and Steel Magnolias. Christine is portrayed by Stephanie Moeller, a veteran of Playcrafters' Proof, The Dixie Swim Club, and Five Women Wearing the Same Dress, with the titular bad seed Rhoda played by Betsy Bergthold, a castmate in the Sotlight Theatre's The Sound of Music. Flaherty's cast also boasts the talents of Storm Marie Baca, Payton Brasher, Andy Curtiss, Jason Day, Don Faust, Jacob Lund, Alice Novak, Julia Sears, and Scott Tunnicliff. Playcrafters regular Shyan DeVoss (The House of Blue Leaves, Witness for the Prosecution) acts as the production's assistant director and stage manager, with additional members of Flaherty's creative team including producer Eric Teeter; lighting and sound designer Jacqueline Cohoon; costumer Bailey Hager; props mistress Ashley Hoskins; technical director Gio Macias; and the set-construction crew of Kethie Burnett, Kendall Burnett, and Craig Cohoon.

The Bad Seed runs in Moline from June 14 through 23, with performances Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Admission is $13-15, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)762-0330 and visiting Playcrafters.com.

Theatre

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

Subscribe & Listen to Reader Podcasts

On Stands Now

 

Tagged Content

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Amy Alkon Advice Goddess, Real Astrology, Red Meat cartoon and RCR Crossword every week?) 

* indicates required

View previous campaigns.

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 

Theatre Calendars

Submit your event listings to calendar@rcreader.com