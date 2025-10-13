“Blithe Spirit,” October 24 through November 2

Friday, October 24, through Sunday, November 2

Playcrafters Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Avenue, Moline IL

A Noël Coward masterpiece boasting period elegance, touching romance, loads of laughs, and more than a hint of the supernatural graces the stage at Moline's Playcrafters Barn Theatre October 24 through November 2, the British classic Blithe Spirit treating audiences to one of the most popular comedies of 20th Century world theatre, as well as the show whose most recent Broadway version won co-star Angela Lansbury her fifth Tony Award.

Coward's timeless theatrical treat that debuted in 1941, Blithe Spirit is set at the house of writer Charles Condomine and his wife Ruth. One evening, Charles invites local eccentric medium, Madame Arcati, to hold a séance at his house. He asks along his friends Dr. and Mrs. Bradman, intending to gather character inspiration from Madame Arcati for his latest book. Despite initially thinking the séance has been a failure, it soon becomes clear that Madame Arcati has unwittingly brought back Charles’ first wife, Elvira, to haunt him. Once in his house, Elvira is unable to leave and, as she cannot be seen or heard by Ruth, she causes all kinds of mischievous trouble between the married couple. In this clash of big personalities, Charles must navigate his way between two wives, creating many comical situations to a quite unexpected resolution, and in doing so, Coward's intensely funny and character-driven Blithe Spirit combines farce, emotion, and wit to powerful effect.

Serving as Blithe Spirit's director is Grey White, the stage manager for Playcrafters' Girls' Weekend whose on-stage credits at Augustana College include roles in Cabaret and The Memo. Titus Jilderda is the play's assistant director and Natalie Hansen its stage manager, and additional members of the creative team include: dramaturg Haley Chellberg; producer Jacque Cohoon; lighting designer Greyson Hansen; sound designer Elias Holmes; set designer Michael Turczynski; costume designer Jaina Gliva; props master Abby Malina; set builder Reid Miller; and poster designer Jesse Mohr.

White's cast of seven, meanwhile, is composed entirely of Playcrafters veterans, with the Blithe Spirit ensemble boasting the talents of: Isabella Holmes (Girls' Weekend) as Ruth; Esteban Lopez (The Diary of Anne Frank) as Charles; Jaren Schoustra (Stop Kiss) as Elvira; Anna Kronenberger (Almost, Maine) as Madame Arcati; Drew DeKeyrel (A Streetcar Named Desire) as Dr. Bradman; Erika White-Seabloom (A Murder Is Announced) as Mrs. Bradman; and Krissy Wheeler (Rumors) as the Condomines' maid Edith.

Blithe Spirit runs at Moline's Barn Theatre October 24 through November 2, with performances Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Admission is $16-18, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)762-0330 and visiting Playcrafters.com.