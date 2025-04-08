Breath of Encouragement's “Rodgers' & Hammerstein's Cinderella,” April 19

Saturday, April 19, 7 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

A glorious stage fairytale boasting a legendary score and a reimagined script by Douglas Carter Beane, the Tony-winning Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella will be presented at Davenport's Adler Theatre on April 19, this beloved classic and Breath of Encouragement production an entertainment, according to the Associated Press, that "crackles with sweetness and freshness, combining a little Monty Python's Spamalot with some Les Misérables."

Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II’s enchanting adaptation of the timeless fairytale, Cinderella was the legendary duo's only musical originally composed for television. When the television program, starring Julie Andrews as Cinderella, first aired in 1957, it was, at the time, the most widely viewed TV presentation in the history of the medium. Since then, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella has continued to charm audiences in productions on stage and on television, with the Adler Theatre production the Broadway version that played for two years and received nine Tony Award nominations.

Based upon the classic fairy tale, and particularly the French version Cendrillon ou la Petite Pantoufle de Verre, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s adaptation brings new life to the story of a young woman forced into servitude who dreams of – and achieves – a better life. Cinderella features some of its composing partners' most beloved songs, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible; It's Possible,” and “Ten Minutes Ago," and has earned numerous critical raves, with USA Today stating that the musical "will charm theatergoers of all ages." The 2013 adaptation was the first version of Cinderella with the Rodgers and Hammerstein score mounted on Broadway, and its book by Beane introduces several new characters including a sympathetic stepsister, with the score featuring several additional Rodgers and Hammerstein songs. The production originally starred Laura Osnes in the title role and Santino Fontana as the Prince and ran for 770 performances. It was nominated for two Drama Desk Awards and nine Tony Awards, winning for Best Costume Design. Innumerable national tours, international productions, and regional presentations followed.

Presenting the show is the Dayton-based Breath of Encouragement, whose founder Karen Roebuck turned to theatre and dance to lift her spirits following the former Quad Citian's fight to survive breast cancer. She started Breath of Encouragement to share her passion for the arts and education with her local communities, and after working in the corporate world for many years, Roebuck decided to pursue her dream of working in the arts full-time. In 2006, she founded Breath of Encouragement, an Ohio non-profit that provides positive programming through the arts and education, and under Roebuck's leadership, the organization has produced numerous successful events and music and dance productions, among them The Wiz and The Soulful Sounds of Motown. Roebuck is also a facilitator for the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance’s “Arts in Education” program, which brings arts experiences to students throughout the region.

Breath of Encouragement's Rodgers' & Hammerstein's Cinderella comes to Davenport on April 19, admission to the 7 p.m. performance is $25, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting DavenportLive.com/the-adler-theatre.