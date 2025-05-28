“Bring It On: The Musical,” June 6 through 15

Friday, June 6, through Sunday, June 15

Spotlight Theatre, 1800 Seventh Avenue, Moline IL

With the News Observer praising the show as a "high-energy stage spectacle" and the Charlotte Observer raving about its "witty dialogue, zingily clever songs, and inventive visuals," Bring It On: The Musical makes its area debut in a June 6 through 15 run at Moline's Spotlight Theatre, this Tony nominee for Best Musical based on the beloved 2000 Kirsten Dunst film comedy and inspiring the Huffington Post to state, "It's been a long time since [we] enjoyed a new musical quite as much."

Bring It On: The Musical tells the story of Campbell Davis, a young cheerleader who dreams of leading her squad to victory at a National competition, while its story focuses on the world of competitive cheerleading and the intense rivalries it creates. In the show, Campbell’s future is seemingly secure, as she has a handsome boyfriend, a killer squad, and the newly awarded title of cheer captain. Suddenly, however, she is mysteriously reassigned to another school: the inner-city Jackson High, where she knows hardly anyone, and even worse, they don’t have a cheerleading squad! Yet despite the challenges of fitting in at a new school, Campbell befriends some tough girls on the dance squad – but can she also help them become a powerhouse competitor for the National Cheerleading Championships? Featuring a sassy script and fresh new songs from Tony Award winners Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, In the Heights) and Tom Kitt (Next to Normal), Bring It On has become an immediate fan favorite and truly a show to cheer for.

Serving as directors for the Spotlight's latest production are Sarah Greim, a longtime venue veteran who appeared in A Christmas Story: The Musical and stage managed Tarzan: The Musical, and Sara Tubbs, the theatre's co-owner who directed Oliver! and portrayed Eva Peron in Evita. Sara and her husband Brent Tubbs (who designed the sets and acts as light- and sound-board designer and operator) are Bring It On's producers, with additional members of the creative team including: assistant director Grace Motell; music director Matt Bishop; choreographer Savannah Roseman; stunt coordinators Jadelyn Agent and McKensie Fortner; stage manager Violeta Jensen; costume, hair, and makeup designer Erin Emerle; props masters Sarah Greim, Grace Motell, and Sarah Tubbs; and stage crew Heather Foss, Dallas Foss, and Micaela McNeal.

Molly Weinberger, a castmate from the Spotlight's Matilda:The Musical, plays heroine Campbell, and more than two dozen area talents complete the Bring It On ensemble: Aliyah Bendix; Casey Bergthold; Antonio Casas; Keelony Cook; Alana Ford; Danny Hauskins; Noa Hewlett; Audrey Hotle; Ivy Jensen; Chloe Knobloch; Gina Kowalke; Addie Kuffler; Bryson Maiden; Sami Moore; Breleigh Moran; Ron Myers; Andan Nyugen; Amaris Oliva-VanDeWalle; Bella Powell; Maeli Sanchez Carmora; Henrick Senne; Audrey Snell; Jensen Stoneking; Taylor Tubbs; Chloe Utz; Grace Wiborg; and Bella Witte.

Bring It On: The Musical runs in Moline from June 6 through 15, with performances Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Admission is $20-25, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)912-7647 and visiting TheSpotlightTheatreQC.com.