15 Nov 2023

Countryside Community Theatre's “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” November 24 through 26

By Reader Staff

Countryside Community Theatre's “A Charlie Brown Christmas" at the Lincoln Community Center -- November 24 through 26.

Friday, November 24, through Sunday, November 26

The Lincoln Community Center, 318 East Seventh Street, Davenport IA

Between November 24 and 26, a beloved animated special will come to delightful stage life in Countryside Community Theatre's A Charlie Brown Christmas, an hour-long theatrical entertainment being presented at Davenport's Lincoln Community Center, and one filled with all the memorable characters, crises, and music that made the Emmy-winning TV version a cherished holiday perennial.

In this adaptation of the 1965 classic, when Charlie Brown complains about the overwhelming materialism that he sees amongst everyone during the Christmas season, Lucy suggests that he become director of the school Christmas pageant. Charlie Brown accepts, but is a frustrating struggle, and when an attempt to restore the proper spirit with a forlorn little fir tree fails, he needs Linus' help to learn the true meaning of Christmas. With the television script adapted for the stage by Eric Schaeffer, the theatrical version of A Charlie Brown Christmas follows the storyline famed from TV, reintroduces all of cartoonist Charles M. Schulz's adored Peanuts characters, and also includes Vince Guaraldi's unforgettable music from the special.

Following its debut nearly 60 years ago, TV's A Charlie Brown Christmas received an Emmy and a Peabody Award, and became an annual presentation in the United States, airing on broadcast television during the Christmas season for 56 years before becoming exclusively available on the Apple TV+ streaming service. Its success paved the way for a series of Peanuts television specials and films, while Guaraldi's jazz soundtrack achieved commercial success, selling five million copies in the United States.

Directing A Charlie Brown Christmas for Countryside is Sara Tomasson, with members of her creative team including assistant director and stage manager Kaitlyn Knepper, music director Cindy Ramos, lighting designer Tristan Tapscott, and costume designer Erin Emerle. The featured cast of Peanuts characters includes: Oakly Mack (Charlie Brown); Sam Miller (Snoopy); Evelyn Beltran (Lucy); Teddy Wilkinson-Grau (Linus); Osmin Mack (Pig Pen); Mackenzie Quick (Frieda); Ozias Mack (Schroeder); Reina Ramos-Paulson (Violet); Amelia Quick (Sally); Onale Mack (Peppermint Patty);and Jesselee Cox (Shermy). Twenty-two local talents, meanwhile, compose the show's ensemble: Aiden Bibens; Rooney Dennis; Katie Devore; Ian Fah; Jess Fah; Tyson Fah; Johanna Forgie; Kyanna Green; Levi Hintze; Elivette Holst; Finella Holst; Lola Johnson; Makayla Miller; Leah Montgomery; Hannah Nelson; Gracie Nuci; Lois Purcell; Ezriyella Saldivar; Heather Simmons; Walt Tomasson; Sloan Varner; and Sarina Zaehringer.

Countryside Community Theatre's A Charlie Brown Christmas will be staged at the Lincoln Community Center from November 24 through 26, with performances each day at 3 p.m., and an added 11 a.m. performance on Saturday. General admission is $10, and more information and tickets are available by visiting the event's Facebook page.

