Footliters Imagination Studio's “Charlotte's Web,” October 25 through 27

Friday, October 25, through Sunday, October 27

Coralville Center for the Performing Arts, 1301 Fifth Street, Coralville IA

With its source material named "the best American children's book of the past two hundred years" by the Children's Literature Association, the stage version of E.B. White's beloved Charlotte's Web enjoys an October 25 through 27 run at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts, this presentation by Footliters Imagination Studio designed for ages five and up, and one that explores bravery, selfless love, and what it means to be a friend.

In this theatrical take on Charlotte's Web, all of White's enchanting characters are accounted for: Wilbur, the irresistible young pig who desperately wants to avoid the butcher; Fern, a girl who understands what animals say to each other; Templeton, the gluttonous rat who can occasionally be talked into a good deed; the Zuckerman family; the Arables; and, of course, the extraordinary spider Charlotte, who proves to be “a true friend and a good writer.” Determined to save Wilbur, Charlotte begins her campaign with the miracle of her web in which she writes, "Some pig." It's the beginning of a victorious campaign that ensures Wilbur's place on the Arable farm forever, and in this beautiful, knowing play about friendship, the spider's acts of kindness lead to Wilbur doing what is most important to Charlotte.

Featured in the Charlotte's Web cast are Kent Reynolds as Wilbur, Shelby Myers as Charlotte, Katie Colletta as Fern, Jim Vogt as Templeton, Jacob Kilburg as Sheep, and Lucy Polyak as Goose. The show marks the debut of a new series of events tailored in length, language, and content for young audience members. Footliters Imagination Studio (FIS) creates extraordinary professional theatre experiences to challenge, educate, empower, and inspire young people in their schools and communities. In addition to public performances, FIS will provide school matinees, both at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts and on-site at schools in gyms and cafeterias. Young Footliters is committed to removing barriers to access by bringing theatre experiences directly to students. Productions will be targeted to specific grade levels to optimize the student experience and provide age-appropriate resources to teachers for post-show classroom discussions.

Footliters' Imagination Studio's Charlotte's Web will be performed at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts from October 25 through 27, with performances on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m., with an added sensory-friendly performances on Saturday at 10 a.m. Admission is $10-15, and more information and tickets are available by calling (319)248-9370 and visiting CoralvilleArts.org.