“Christmas Wonderland Holiday Spectacular,” November 29

Friday, November 29, 7:30 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

Described by USA Press as “a dazzling holiday spectacular” and by Broadway World as “an amazing and joyous experience for everyone of all ages,” the touring sensation Christmas Wonderland Holiday Spectacular lands at Davenport's Adler Theatre on November 29, the latest production in the venue's Broadway at the Adler series, and a show to high-kick the holiday season into high gear.

Arriving complete with glittering costumes, a dazzling cast of 24 musical-theatre talents, and an evening's worth of favorite holiday songs, Christmas Wonderland Holiday Spectacular finds Santa, Mrs. Claus, and their many helpers taking audiences on a nostalgic, unforgettable Christmas journey around the globe. Magical effects and holiday cheer accompany the performers as they deliver beautiful solo and choral renditions of many timeless seasonal tunes, among them: “White Christmas,” “Weinter Wonderland,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Jingle Bells,” “Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree,” “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” “Let It Snow,” and “O Holy Night.” And with the touring production also boasting “an astonishing surprise” that turns into an “amazing, awe-inspiring moment,” Broadway World raved that Christmas Wonderland Holiday Spectacular “fills the theatre with boundless holiday spirit through song, dance, and plenty of surprises along the way. Whether you are five years old or 95 years old, it is a show that will bring a smile to your face and put the Christmas spirit in your heart.”

Presented by Spririt Productions, this musical spectacle was created by internationally acclaimed theatre producer David King, who holds an honorary doctorate from London's Middlesex University for his services to the performing arts. King first made his name with his 1996 musical Spirit of the Dance, which quickly became the most popular dance presentation in the world – at one point playing in 14 different countries on the same night – and eventually played to more than 20 million patrons worldwide. In addition to working with the likes of Elton John, Liza Minnelli, and Lionel Richie, the Christmas Wonderland Holiday Spectacular producer also owns three major theatres in America (Las Vegas' Broadway Theatre, Branson, Missouri's King's Castle Theatre, and South Carolina's 3,000-seat Palace Theatre), and King is the first producer in the Western world to have three consecutive tours in China, with the shows' combined audiences numbering over one million.

Christmas Wonderland Holiday Spectacular makes its stop at the Adler Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on November 29, admission is $40.50-63, and more information and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 or visiting AdlerTheatre.com.