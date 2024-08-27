“Church Basement Ladies: A Second Helping,” September 6 through 15

Friday, September 6, through Sunday, September 15

Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mt. Carroll IL

A widely staged sequel to one of the most popular musical-comedy franchises of the 21st century, the feel-good hit Church Basement Ladies: A Second Helping enjoys a September 6 through 15 run at Mt. Carroll's Timber Lake Playhouse, this continuation also inspired by Janet Letnes' and Suzann Nelson's beloved comedy memoir Growing Up Lutheran.

Following the events of its wildly successful predecessor, Church Basement Ladies: A Second Helping re-introduces us to the women who run their Minnesotan church-basement kitchen in 1969 as they deal with the changing world around them. The women face challenges such as Vietnam War protests and the demand for equal pay for women, while also enjoying the joys of life. Its story is told from below the house of God, and audiences can recognize these steadfast, hardworking women as they handle events including a record-breaking Christmas dinner, a funeral, and a wedding. Through comedy, song, and even occasional dance, these women share and debate recipes, instruct the young and try to keep their pastor on track, all while supporting each other through life's many ups and downs. A Second Helping opened at the Plymouth Playhouse in Plymouth, Minnesota in March of 2008, and went on to be staged at the New Theater in Overland Park, Kansas, in the summer of 2009, that production featuring The Brady Bunch's Greg, Barry Williams as Pastor Gunderson.

Funny and down to earth, the original Church Basement Ladies was first staged in 2005, and has been so successful that it has inspired no fewer than eight stage sequels, the most recent of which – Church Basement Ladies: Plowin' Through – had its world premiere at the Ames Center in Burnsville, Minnesota, in September of 2022. In addition to touring nationally, the musicals have been licensed in all contiguous 48 states and Canada, and it is estimated that more than three million audience members have attended Church Basement Ladies and its sequels. On November 18 of 2016, the company celebrated its 3000th performance at Minneapolis' Plymouth Playhouse.

Church Basement Ladies: A Second Helping runs at the Mt. Carroll theatre from September 6 through 15, with performances at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. matinees on Sundays, Wednesday, Thursday, and September 7. Admission is $35, and more information and tickets are available by calling (815)244-2035 and visiting TimberLakePlayhouse.org.