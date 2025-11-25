City Circle Theatre Company's “Irving Berlin's White Christmas,” December 5 through 14

Friday, December 5, through Sunday, December 14

Coralville Center for the Performing Arts, 1301 Fifth Street, Coralville IA

A legendary holiday-film perennial and thrilling song-and-dance showcase for Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye will be brought to theatrical life when City Circle Theatre Company presents Irving Berlin's White Christmas at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts, the show's December 5 through 14 run treating audiences to a Tony-nominated treat featuring timeless Berlin hits in “Blue Skies,” “Happy Holiday,” “Let Me Sing and I'm Happy,” and “I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm.”

In Irving Berlin's White Christmas, World War II veterans and best pals Bob Wallace and Phil Davis have become partners in a song-and-dance act after returning from overseas. Looking for love, they follow the duo of beautiful singing sisters Betty and Judy Haynes to a gig at a lodge in Vermont, only to discover that the nearly-bankrupt lodge where they were hired to perform is owned by their former commander General Waverly. With White Christmas, a cherished film classic is brought to life onstage in a production filled with dancing, laughter, and some of the greatest songs ever written, its score boasting such beloved numbers as “Count Your Blessings Instead of Sheep,” “Sisters,” “How Deep is the Ocean,” and the ageless title tune.

With City Circle's production of White Christmas directed by Keegan Huckfeldt, music directed by Jessica Palmer, and stage managed by Sam O'Brien, song-and-dance veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis are respectively portrayed by Kent Reynolds and Adam Kopfman, with Paige Kennedy and Lauren Galliart, respectively, playing crooning sisters Betty and Judy Hayes.

Additional members of the show's featured ensemble include: Royce Blackburn; Mary Denmead; Evelyn Whitsitt; Zack Kenyon; Sabrina Duke; Nicolette Mayer; Mike Torkelson; and Andrew Bryant. And appearing in the White Christmas ensemble are: Dasha Bezugla; Greg Brown; Kleo Burkum; Kurt Burkum; Avery Cassell; Lila Chimenti; Abby Dart; Austin Gordley; Bella Hohenadel; Lyrah Huggins; Allie Klinsky; Abigail Lerohl; Shelby Myers; Valerie Teets; Abby Whitsitt; and Chelsie Wilde.

City Circle Theatre Company's presentation of Irving Berlin's White Christmas will be performed December 5 through 14, with performances Fridays at Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m., as well as an added 2 p.m. performance on Saturday, December 13. Admission is $19-33, and more information and tickets are available by calling (319)248-9370 and visiting CoralvilleArts.org.