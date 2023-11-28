City Circle Theatre Company's “Mary Poppins,” December 8 through 17

Friday, December 8, through Sunday, December 17

Coralville Center for the Performing Arts, 1301 Fifth Street, Coralville IA

Boasting warmth, humor, magic, and unforgettable songs including "A Spoonful of Sugar," "Chim Chim Cher-ee," "Let's Go Fly a Kite," "Step in Time," and "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious," an Oscar-winning family classic becomes a Tony-winning stage spectacular in the theatrical version of Mary Poppins, the latest production by the City Circle Theatre Company that enjoys a December 8 through 17 run at the Coralville Center for the Arts.

Based on P.L. Travers’ beloved book series of the same name, Mary Poppins became an immediate hit when it premiered as a movie musical in 1964. Forty years later, Cameron Macintosh conceived of an enchanting stage musical that combines elements of Disney’s film with material inspired by Travers’ books. In the musical version, Bert, a jack-of-all-trades, invites us into the world of London, England in 1910 – and, specifically, into the dysfunctional home of the Banks family. Jane and Michael, the young Banks children, have sent yet another nanny packing, the woman having dismissed these children as hopelessly and irrevocably spoiled and misbehaved.

With a father who works constantly and mother who is always distracted, Jane and Michael have suffered without strong caretaking forces in their lives. Then the magical Mary Poppins flies in on the wind, bringing with her a combination of whimsy, magic, and disciplined common sense to the children’s lives. Together, they go on memorable and magical adventures – and also learn the importance of a tidy nursery and of taking the medicine they need (with a spoonful of sugar, of course). But Mary Poppins’ transformational influence does not stop with the children, because eventually, she teaches the grown-ups, as well, to open up and realize that “anything can happen if you let it.”

Directing Mary Poppins for City Circle is company veteran Elizabeth Tracey, with additional members of her creative team including: music director Jaci Visser; choreographer Shelby Zukin; stage manager Jared Kiebel; lighting designer; sound designer Darin Ulmer; props master Jason Estes; and props assistant Shannon Knipfer. Costumes are courtesy of costume coordinator Jackie Allen and rental venue Front Row Theatrical.

Mary Poppins herself is portrayed by Allison Dixon, with Calvin Boman appearing as Bert, and the Banks family of Winifred, George, Jane, and Michael respectively played by Paige Kennedy, Joe Wetrich, Ella Pressler, and Miranda Zimmerman. And completing Tracey's Mary Poppins ensemble are nearly three dozen additional area talents: Farris Abou-Hanna; Nancy Andreason; Madeline Austin; Gary Benser; Greg Brown; Tatum Calderwood; Katie Colletta; Keegan Colletta Huckfeldt; Lucy Conroy; Grace Dalmasso; Jordan DePatis; Austin Gordley; Paula Grady; Nancy Holm; Lyrah Huggins; Zack Kenyon; McKenzie Lofgren; Allan Mebus; Evelyn Mozena; Zoe Nolte; Savannah Page; Scy Palmer; Rachel Rhoads; Anna Rippentrop; Steve Rippentrop; Tessera Rippentrop; Jan Rippentrop Schnell; Lola Spencer; Noel Spencer-Motyko; Clara Visser; Violet Whiting; Audrey Willey; Stephanie Zimmerman; and Evan Zukin.

City Circle Theatre Company's Mary Poppins will be presented at the Coralville Center for the Arts from December 8 through 17, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Admission is $16-30, and more information and tickets are available by calling (319)248-9370 and visiting CoralvilleArts.org.