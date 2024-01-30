City Circle Theatre Company's “Sondheim on Sondheim,” February 9 through 11

Friday, February 9, through Sunday, February 11

Coralville Center for the Performing Arts, 1301 Fifth Street, Coralville IA

Presenting many of the Corridor’s most talented performers in a Broadway event like no other, the City Circle Theatre Company will stage a concert version of the lauded revue Sondheim on Sondheim February 9 through 11, its engagement at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts delivering audience-favorite songs from Into the Woods, West Side Story, Company, A Little Night Music, and numerous other works by the legendary composer.

Full of stories and beloved show tunes, Sondheim on Sondheim offers a captivating journey through Stephen Sondheim’s life and his hidden musical gems while an onstage orchestra brings some of Broadway’s most challenging and captivating compositions to life. In its original incarnation, the musical featured taped interviews with Sondheim. The repertoire, meanwhile, featured well-known, lesser-known, and cut material from 19 Sondheim shows (including student shows) produced over a 62-year period, including several songs each from West Side Story, Company, Follies, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Sunday in the Park with George, Merrily We Roll Along, Passion, and Into the Woods. Sondheim on Sondheim's original director James Lapine, who routinely collaborated with Sondheim, described the revue as "a kind of impressionistic view of him that’s put together with pieces of archival footage and interview footage. It’s a collage of his life, in which who he is and how he got there comes in to focus."

Directing this concert version of Sondheim on Sondheim is Christopher Okiishi, whose credits for City Circle include directing the stage version of Xanada, co-directing the revue Love, Loss, & What I Sang, and writing and directing for the company's 2021 presentation Acting Out While Staung In: An Evening of Virtual Comedy. Jason Sifford serves as the show's vocal and orchestra director, with additional members of the creative team including scenic, lighting, and projection designer Scott Olinger, costume designer Bethany Horning, and stage manager Nicky Beaurivage.

Meanwhile, more than 30 area performers lend their vocal talents and stage charisma to Sondheim on Sondheim: Emmett Adamson; Laurel Decker; Kristen DeGrazia; Patrick Du Laney; Rebecca Fields-Moffitt; Jennifer Ford; Lauren Galliart; Mia Gimenez; Hannah Green; Caleb Haselhuhn; Steven Jepson; Adam Kopfman; Shay Larson; Heather Marshall; J.P. Marshall; Noelle McVey; Jeffrey Allen Mead; Tracy Meginnis; Rob Merritt; Eve Minkler; Max Moreno; Colin Nies; Lucy Polyak; Carrie Pozdol; Kara Ramirez; Rachael Rhoads; Jessica Saunders; Ellen Stevenson; Melisa Wallace Rusk; Eriq Wolfe; and Norah Wolfe.

Sondheim on Sondheim will be presented at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts February 9 through 11, with performances on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Admission is $16-30, and more information and tickets are available by calling (319)248-9370 and visit CoralvilleArts.org.