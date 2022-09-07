“Clue: The Musical,” September 14 through November 5

Wednesday, September 14, through Saturday, November 5

Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 Third Avenue, Rock Island IL

With the latest production in the theatre's 2022 season, Rock Island's Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse is inviting audiences to get a clue -- literally -- in the slapstick comedy-thriller Clue: The Musical, the tune-filled entertainment that inspired the Maryland Theatre Guide to ask, "Who wouldn’t want to be immersed in a classic board game full of mystery and fun?!”

With Clue: The Musical, the internationally popular game becomes a fun-filled musical that brings the world’s best-known suspects to life and invites the audience to help solve a trio of mysteries: Who killed Mr. Boddy? In what room? And with what weapon? During the production, the audience receives forms to help them deduce the solutions from clues given throughout the madcap evening. Three audience members subsequently choose from cards representing the potential murderers, weapons, and rooms, with 216 possible solutions to choose from. Only one hard-nosed female detective, however, is qualified to unravel the merry mayhem. Comic antics, witty lyrics, and a beguiling score carry the investigation from room to room ... and even after the culprit confesses, the audience has yet another surprise twist in store for them.

Directing Clue: The Musical is longtime Circa '21 favorite M. Seth Reines, whose most recent productions for the theatre have included Kinky Boots, Singin' in the Rain, Phantom, and Spreading It Around. The show's dogged detective is played by fellow venue veteran Sydney Dexter (Disenchanted!, Seussical), with the six recognizably color-coded suspects including Olivea Bleak as Miss Scarlet, Johnathan Chisolm as Mrs. White, Kyle DeFauw as Mr. Green, Sam Forgie as Professor Plum, Regina Harbour as Mrs. Peacock, and John Pickup as Colonel Mustard. Frequent Circa '21 performer Tristan Tapscott (The Play That Goes Wrong, Disaster!) portrays the doomed Mr. Boddy, and with area favorite Ron May serving as Clue's music director, additional members of Reines' creative team include Richard Bowerman, Jeremy Littlejohn, and Kendall McKasson.

Clue: The Musical will be performed September 14 through November 5, with performances on Fridays, Saturdays, and Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 5:30 p.m.; and Wednesday afternoons at 1:15 p.m. All shows will be preceded by plated meals and pre-show entertainment by the theatre's performing wait staff of Circa '21 Bootleggers, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)786-7733 extension 2 and visiting Circa21.com.