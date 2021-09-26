“Clue: On Stage,” October 7 through 17

Thursday, October 7, through Sunday, October 17

Richmond Hill Barn Theatre, 600 Robinson Drive, Geneseo IL

Described by DC Metro Theatre Arts as a mystery comedy with “a dizzy, stimulating joy that makes it a whole lot of fun,” the movie and board-game adaptation Clue: On Stage takes residence at Geneseo's Richmond Hill Barn Theatre October 7 through 17, the show a farcical riot that, according to Broadway World, “creates one laugh after another – and a series of 'Ah-hah!'s – as the audience is led on a merry chase.”

With its script a collaborative effort between Sandy Rustin, Eric Pryce, Tony-nominated Little Shop of Horrors performer Hunter Foster, and Jonathan Lynn, the latter of whom directed the beloved 1985 film version, a classic board game is brought to life in Clue: On Stage. In the show, on a dark and stormy night, six unique guests are invited to a dinner party thrown by an anonymous host who calls himself Mr. Boddy. The visitors are given aliases – Colonel Mustard, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, Professor Plum, and Miss Scarlet – and although they're discouraged from revealing personal information, it is soon discovered that all of them have fallen victim to the same blackmailer, who happens to be their very host for the evening. With the mansion's butler, maid, and cook also mixed up in the outrageous action, Mr. Boddy eventually turns up dead, and what follows is a madcap, slapstick evening full of murder, mystery, and laughs as those who remain seek to puzzle out the culprit amongst a gaggle of possible criminals.

Directing Clue: On Stage for the Richmond Hill Players is venue veteran Dana Skiles, whose previous presentations for the Barn Theatre have included One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, California, Suite, and Rounding Third. A sextet of familiar RHP performers portray the show's color-coded suspects, with Greg Kerr (A Few Good Men) as Mr. Green, Jessica Moore (Missing Link) as Miss Scarlet, Kady Patterson (Funny Valentines) as Mrs. White, Jackie Skiles (Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike) as Mrs. Peacock, and David Beeson and Jim Skiles (both from One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest) as Professor Plum and Colonel Mustard, respectively. And with Mike Skiles serving as stage manager, the production's cast is completed by Matthew McConville as Mr. Boddy, Eric Landuyt as the butler, Elizabeth Shaffer as the maid, Vicky Jones as the cook, and crew and ensemble members Bradyn Kyle Jagers, Mac Morton, Terri Nelson, and Jim Strauss.

Clue: On Stage runs at the Richmond Hill Barn Theatre October 7 through 17, with performances Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Admission is $12, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)944-2244 and visiting RHPlayers.com.