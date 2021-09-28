“Company,” October 7 through 16

Thursday, October 7, through Saturday, October 16

The Black Box Theatre, 1623 Fifth Avenue, Moline IL

A legendary, groundbreaking achievement whose original Broadway production received six Tony Awards and whose most recent New York presentation won the Tony for Best Revival of a Musical, composer Stephen Sondheim's and author George Furth's Company enjoys an eagerly awaited run at Moline's Black Box Theatre October 7 through 16, the work a resonant dramatic comedy by an artist the New York Times calls “one of the most sophisticated composers ever to write Broadway musicals.”

On the night of his 35th birthday, Robert, the protagonist of Company, struggles to think of a wish to make as he blows out his birthday candles. His circle's lone bachelor among his married friends – or, as he calls them, “those good and crazy people” – Robert is uncertain whether he should simply be happy with his lot or whether he should wish for his own romantic partner. Over a series of dinner parties, first dates, and thoughtful conversations, Robert attempts to understand the pros and cons of marriage from his diverse and frequently hilarious pals, and begins to make sense of his own persistent bachelorhood. An iconic musical whose 1970 debut production earned a record-setting 14 Tony nominations, Company is a mature, intelligent, and wildly funny look at relationships, vulnerability, and, per the title of the show's signature song, “being alive.”

Directing Company for the Black Box Theatre is the venue's co-founder David M. Miller, who previously helmed such musicals as Assassins, Baby, and Rock of Ages, and appeared on-stage in July's production of Mamma Mia! for Quad City Music Guild. Bobby is portrayed by Tommy Ratkiewicz-Stierwalt, whose local credits include directing this past summer's The Music Man for Countryside Community Theatre and appearing in Music Guild's Willy Wonka and the Circa '21 Speakeasy's The Rocky Horror Show. Beth Marsoun serves as choreographer, with the pit orchestra led by Randin Letendre, and the show's costuming by Jacqueline Isaacson and Black Box go-founder Lora Adams. And with area-theatre veteran Wendy Czekalski playing Joanne and consequently singing the iconic showstopper "The Ladies Who Lunch," Company's ensemble is completed by Michael Alexander, Abby Bastian, Abbey Donohoe, Jennifer Cook Gregory, Emmalee Hilburn, Noel Jean Huntley, Jacqueline Isaacson, Brant Peitersen, Mark Ruebling, Joe Urbaitis, Daniel Williams, and Jenny Winn.

Company will be performed in Moline October 7 through 16, with performances Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Admission is $13-16, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)284-2350 and visiting TheBlackBoxTheatre.com.