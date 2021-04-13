“Disney's Descendants: The Musical,” April 16 through 25

Friday, April 16, through Sunday, April 25

North Scott High School Fine Arts Auditorium, 200 South First Street, Eldridge, IA

Based on the wildly popular, Emmy-nominated Disney Channel movie, the stage adaptation Disney's Descendants: The Musical will be performed live by students of Eldridge's North Scott High School, its April 16 through 25 run introducing engaging new characters and reuniting family audiences with favorites from such iconic animated entertainments as Beauty & the Beast, Aladdin, Sleeping Beauty, and Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs.

As Disney's Descendants: The Musical opens, it's the present day, and in the kingdom of Auradon, all of Disney’s beloved heroes and royalty are living happily ever after, safe from the terrifying villains and troublesome sidekicks they have banished to the magic-free Isle of the Lost. Until, that is, Ben, the benevolent teenage son of Belle and former Beast King Adam, offers the chance of redemption for the troublemaking offspring of the evilest villains. Mal, Evie, Jay, and Carlos – the children, respectively, of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Cruella De Vil, and Jafar – are welcomed to Auradon Prep to attend school with the children of their parents’ sworn enemies. Now entering a completely foreign world and way of life, these four children of villains have a difficult choice to make: Should they follow in their parents’ wicked footsteps, or instead learn to be good? Family audiences will delight in discovering the answer together in the theatrical version of Disney's Descendants, a thrilling and funny entertainment for all ages that Broadway World praised for its “tight adaptation that transcends the source material to create an even stronger stage musical.”

North Scott's presentation of Disney's Descendants: The Musical is being directed by Renae Mohr, with members of the production staff including assistant director Sara Kook, student directors Grace Kaney and Briley Larson, stage manager Kara Rohlf, producer Stacie Kintigh, scenic designer Tom Goodall, lighting designer and technical director Josh Tipsword, and choreographer Bethany Sanders. More than two dozen students fill out the Decendants ensemble: Amber Bauswell, Adrianna Blackwell, Ben Boddicker, Elly Carlson, Jill Dircks, Cooper Frank, Riley Greenwood, Ava Hagedorn, Grace Hamann, Anna Harris, Anna Hodge, Cyara Jackson, Aunica Jecks, Kate Jost, Elena Kook, Lillian Kook, Thomas McCarthy, Kaeden Mickey, Eddy Mohr, Eliot Morrow, Hannah Noonan, Tara Poinsett, Owen Popelka, Rachel Sorensen, Emma Stanley, Caleb Storm, Kaitlyn Wood, and Ellanore Young. And additional members of the theatrical team include Katie Allen, Bobby Becher, Emmett Boedeker, Rose Burklow, Marissa Carlton, Aiden Chizek, Delaney Coffman, Cora Davis, Danielle Dircks, Nora Glover, Abby Harrison, Hope Harrison, Ethan Jost, Avery Kelly, Michael Kintigh, Eva Lubben, Eli Monroe, Justin Walker, and Kaitlyn Wood.

Disney's Descendants: The Musical will be staged April 16 through 25 in the North Scott High School Fine Arts Auditorium, with performances Thursdays through Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Admission is $10-12, the Saturday shows will be preceded by 5 p.m. “drive-thru meet-and-greets” with the cast ($5), and more information on the production is available by visiting Tix.NSHSLP.com.