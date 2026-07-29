“Disney's Frozen,” August 7 through 16

Friday, August 7, through Sunday, August 16

The Spotlight Theatre, 1800 Seventh Avenue, Moline IL

Based on the Oscar-winning modern classic that stands as one of the highest-grossing animated films of all time, Disney's Frozen enjoys an August 7 through 16 run at Moline's Spotlight Theatre, this magical family enchantment a three-time Tony Award nominee hailed by The Guardian for its "theatrical razzmatazz" and "the sense of a real, beating heart in the relationship between the two tortured sisters."

In Frozen's beautiful, mountainous kingdom of Arendelle, Princesses Anna and Elsa grow up sheltered inside their castle, isolated from the world and increasingly distant from each other. When Elsa is crowned queen, the magical powers she’s desperately tried to conceal from her sister take control, and she flees into the mountains. As a ferocious winter descends on Arendelle, Anna sets off on an epic journey to find Elsa and bring her home – with the help of hardworking ice harvester Kristoff, his loyal reindeer Sven, and a happy-go-lucky snowman named Olaf. Full of magic, humor, and a stunning musical score by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and double-EGOT recipient Robert Lopez, Disney's Frozen is a powerful yet heartwarming tale of sisterhood, acceptance, and finding the real meaning of true love, its memorable songs including "Do You Want to Build a Smowman?," "For the First Time in Forever," and the Oscar-winning power ballad "Let It Go."

Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, Disney's Frozen had a tryout at the Buell Theatre in Denver, Colorado, in August 2017 and premiered on Broadway in March 2018 at the St. James Theatre. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Broadway production closed on March 11, 2020, after 26 previews and 825 regular performances. Disney's 2013 animated Frozen grossed more than $1.28 billion worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing animated film until the remake of The Lion King overtook the position in 2019. Frozen finished its theatrical run as the highest-grossing film of 2013 and the fifth-highest-grossing film of all time. The film's songs, characters, story, and appeal to a general audience led to it being dubbed a pop culture phenomenon, and its popularity spawned a franchise which includes the short Frozen Fever (2015), the featurette Olaf's Frozen Adventure (2017), and two feature-length sequels: 2019's Frozen 2 and 2027's upcoming Frozen 3. Among its accolades, Frozen won Academy Awards for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song, the Golden Globe Award for Best Animated Feature Film, the BAFTA Award for Best Animated Film, and two Grammy Awards.

Directing the Spotlight's latest musical is venue co-founder and -owner Sara Tubbs, who also helmed the venue's productions of Oliver!, The Sound of Music, and Matilda: The Musical, and has appeared in shows including Evita, A Christmas Story: The Musical, and Big: The Musical. She and husband Brent Tubbs (projections and lighting designer) also serve as the musical's poroducers, and additional members of the show's creative team include: music director Randin Letendre; choreographer Bethany Sanders; stage manager Christine Rogers; set designer Dana LisenBee; sound designer Jonathan Clauson; props master Sarah Greim; and costume and puppet designer Sara Wegener.

Frozen's sisters are played by Callen Sederquist (as Anna) and Kirsten Sindelar (as Elsa), and additional members of the principal ensemble include: Doug Alderman; Abby Bennett; Lucy Emerie; Dallas Foss; Heather Foss; Tyler Henning; Max Johnson; Nathan Lundburg; Jorge Mendez; Veila Peiper; Molly Strickler; Joel Vanderbush; Grace Wiborg; Hailey Winkleman; and Zoe Zelnio. Completing the show's gifted ensemble are: Casey Bergthold; Julia Carter; Jack Cockyane; Christiana Crosby; Matthew Downey; Gordon Finley; Danny Hauskins; Mateo Miranda; Nox McCarthy; Grace Mottet; Brooklynn Nixon; Luis Portillo; Dorothy Turner; and Jeremiah “JT” Viscioni.

Disney's Frozen runs in Moline from August 7 through 16, with performances Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Admission is $24-30, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)912-7647 and visiting TheSpotlightTheatreQC.com.