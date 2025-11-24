“Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol,” December 7

Sunday, December 7, 3 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

The new recipient of the Academy Awards' 2026 Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award and one of most beloved entertainers in American history, the Queen of County Music's stage spectacular Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol brings its national tour to Davenport's Adler Theatre on December 7, a new musical featuring songs by Dolly Parton and book by David H. Bell, adapted by Bell, Curt Wollan, and Paul T. Couch.

Presented by Right Angle Entertainment and Paul Couch, Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol is set in the 1930s in the Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee, with this unforgettable production and amazing cast imagining Ebenezer Scrooge as the owner of a mining company town, where his callous greed blinds him to the joys and gifts of the season. As a Christmas Eve snowstorm approaches, Scrooge is visited by his deceased business partner and three ghosts who compel him to see life anew and discover that love is the greatest gift we have. The legendary holiday tale re-written as a new American classic features Dickens’ classic characters and Parton’s one-of-a-kind songwriting expertise, making this a holiday event you’ll want to share with those you love.

Born the fourth child of 12, Parton grew up in Locust Ridge, Tennessee, nestled against the Great Smoky Mountains, and her songs have captured the hearts of generations, while her trademark style is recognized around the globe. The artist's prolific writing and recording career span 50-plus years, her self-penned hits including "Jolene," "Coat of Many Colors," and "I Will Always Love You." She holds the Guinness World Record for the Most Decades with a Top 20 hit on Billboard’s Hot Country Chart, as well as for the most hits by a female artist on Billboard’s Hot Country Chart.

Parton is one of an elite group of individuals to receive at least one nomination from all four major annual American entertainment award organizations; Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. In 2004, she received the U.S. Library of Congress Living Legend award, and in 2006, the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors. In 2011, she was awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. She is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, and recently, Parton's love and generosity for her Tennessee mountain home was heroically demonstrated in her efforts to help the victims of the 2016 Smoky Mountain wildfires. Her Emmy-winning Smoky Mountains Rise telethon raised $9 million, and her philanthropy also extends to children around the world through her Imagination Library, which inspires a love of reading by providing a book a month to more than one million children age five and under in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia. As Parton has stated, “My dream was to make as many people happy as I could in this life.”

Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol brings its national tour to Davenport on December 7, admission to the 3 p.m. musical starts at $48, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting DavenportLive.com/the-adler-theatre.