“Dragons Love Tacos,” April 17

Saturday, April 17

Presented by Augustana College

Praised by the Nashville Tennessean as “playful and funny” and “a treat for the whole family,” the colorful and hilarious children's-book stage adaptation Dragons Love Tacos will be available for one-day-only streaming on April 17, its presentation by students of Augustana College – filmed live in the college's Brunner Theatre Center – sure to demonstrate why Chicago Parent magazine deemed the show “a must-see for families, taco enthusiasts, and anyone who's ever had nothing to do.”

Based on the beloved storybook written by Adam Rubin and with illustrations by Daniel Salmieri, this delightful family entertainment finally reveals what dragons most love to eat: tacos! They love chicken tacos, beef tacos, great big tacos, and teeny-tiny tacos, and while a boy and his dog are watching TV, they unexpectedly learn the “Do’s and Dont’s” of what kinds of tacos dragons should be served. Unfortunately, when the boy throws his new dragon friends a spicy salsa-taco party, red-hot trouble ensues! Audiences are invited to discover the dietary delights and dilemmas of dragons in this fun-filled production adapted from the New York Times Best Selling book – a sizzling story full of fiery fun for the entire family.

Directing Augustana's Dragons Love Tacos is alumna and Brunner Theatre Outreach Coordinator Jackie McCall, whose previous family entertainments for the college have included Junie B. Jones Is Not a Crook, The Frog & the Princess, Pinocchio Commedia, and Aesop's (Oh So Slightly) Updated Fables. The cast is composed of Augustana students Payton Cullison, Meghan Gove, Titus Jilderda, Leanna Mazariego, AJ Perez, Miles Potje, Rob Stanislawski, while members of the production team include scnic designer and technical director Mark Lohman, costume designer Megan Hoppe, lighting designer Jason Lester, sound designer John Flannery, stage manager Synthia Gonzalez, props master Trinity Filut, and choreographer Lindsey Edwards.

“We hope our audience members, young and old, will recognize parts from Adam Rubin's well-known children's book and fall in love with playwright Ernie Nolan's wacky new additions to the story,” says McCall. “While it felt a little strange to all of us to perform a show without an audience, we are so glad we got to work on this delightful script.”

Dragons Loves Tacos is available for streaming all day on April 17, with virtual admission $5 for a single ticket and $12 for a family ticket, and more information on the show is available by calling (309)794-7306 or visiting Augustana.edu/arts/ticket-office.