“The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical,” December 18

Saturday, December 19, 2 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

A beloved holiday tradition that has captured the hearts of families worldwide will brought to life on December 18 in the touring production of The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical, its afternoon performance at Davenport's Adler Theatre a thrilling spectacle of music and dance that transports audiences directly to the North Pole.

Featuring an original story and score, dazzling sets and costumes, and heartfelt moments that will bring the family together, The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical invites family audiences to glimpse the magical lives of Santa’s Scout Elves in a joyous and uplifting celebration will leave audiences captivated by the splendor of the season. The show is based on a 2005 children's picture book written by Carol Aebersold and her daughter Chanda Bell, and illustrated by Coë Steinwartt, that tells a Christmas-themed story, written in rhyme, explaining how Santa Claus knows who is naughty and nice.

The elf on the shelf is Santa's best friend, and its story describes how Santa's "scout elves" hide in people's homes to watch over events. Once everyone goes to bed, the scout elf flies back to the North Pole to report to Santa the activities, good and bad, that have taken place throughout the day. Before the family wakes up each morning, the scout elf flies back from the North Pole and hides. By hiding in a new spot each morning around the house, the scout elf plays an ongoing game of hide and seek with the family. The Elf on the Shelf explains that scout elves get their magic by being named and being loved by a child. In the back of each book, families have an opportunity to write their elf's name and the date that they adopted it, and once the elf is named, the scout elf receives its special Christmas magic, which allows it to fly to and from the North Pole.

The Elf on the Shelf story comes in a keepsake box that features a hardbound picture book and a small scout elf, and the authors have stated the story is from a family tradition started in Georgia by Carol Aebersold for her twin daughters, Chanda Bell and Christa Pitts. In 2012, the elf on the shelf made its first appearance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade alongside fellow parade newcomers Hello Kitty and Papa Smurf, and the following year, the Elf on the Shelf book hit the number-one spot on USA Today's Bestsellers List. In October of 2013, The Elf on the Shelf: A Birthday Tradition was released, and written and illustrated by the same team that created the first book, it offers instructions for inviting a scout elf to visit for a child's birthday party.

The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical brings its tour to Davenport on December 18, admission to the 2 p.m. starts at $29.95, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting AdlerTheatre.com.