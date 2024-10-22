“Eurydice,” November 7 through 10

Thursday, November 7, through Sunday, November 10

University of Dubuque's Babka Theatre, 2000 University Avenue, Dubuque IA

Delivering what the New York Times deemed "the subliminal potency of music, the head-scratching surprise of a modernist poem, and the cockeyed allure of a surrealist painting," Tony-nominated playwright Sarah Ruhl's Eurydice enjoys a November 7 through 10 staging by the University of Dubuque’s Department of Fine and Performing Arts, the Times adding that the genre-spanning show is a "devastatingly lovely – and just plain devastating – theatrical gloss on the Orpheus myth."

In Ruhl's acclaimed play, on the day of her wedding, Eurydice falls victim to a tragic accident that sends her hurtling into a wonderland of an Underworld. Ripped from her beloved Orpheus, the greatest musician in the world, Eurydice is reunited with her dead father in the Land of the Dead. Orpheus consequently journeys to retrieve his bride, but Eurydice has begun to discover that the cost of living again can sometimes exceed the cost of staying dead. Full of dark humor, lyrical beauty, and wit, Ruhl’s Eurydice transforms a traditional myth into a visceral, contemporary meditation on love worth grieving for with contemporary characters, ingenious plot twists, and a fresh look at a timeless love story.

In this opening production of the University of Dubuque's 2024-25 season, Eurydice will be directed by director of theatre Joe Klinebriel, MFA, who described the production as a wonderful challenge for both the performers and the production team. “As a modern telling of the ancient Greek myth," he said, "playwright Sarah Ruhl explores the classic love story of Orpheus and Eurydice, but Ruhl places the focus on the character of Eurydice and her adventures in the underworld while she waits for Orpheus to find her. It’s a sensitive and beautiful play in its treatment of relationships and memory, especially through its exploration of Eurydice and the character of her father – the playwright’s own addition to the myth. Exploring this timeless love story and having the chance to create a unique world that represents the ‘underworld’ and its inhabitants has been a terrific creative challenge for us, and we are very excited about our creation! I believe audiences will enjoy immersing themselves in this fantastical world and will be reminded how precious love, life, and memory truly are.”

Breanna Brahmstedt, a first-year theatre and music double major from Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, will play Eurydice's title character. “I hope that the audience can take away just how important certain relationships are in your life,” Brahmstedt said. “Sometimes you never realize how important someone is until they’re gone and that’s exactly what Eurydice explores."

Eurydice runs in the Babke Theatre of the University of Dubuque's Heritage Center from November 7 through 10, with performances Thursday through Sunday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Admission is $4-9, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)585-7469 and visiting Dbq.edu/heritagecenter.