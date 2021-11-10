“Fiddler on the Roof,” November 23

Tuesday, November 23, 7:30 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

On November 23, audiences at the Adler Theatre are invited to cheer a rousing “L'chaim!” when the Davenport venue hosts the touring production of Fiddler on the Roof, with Tony Award-winning director Bartlett Sher bringing a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick.

Based on Sholom Aleichem’s Tevye & his Daughters, Fiddler on the Roof is the beloved story of the small, tradition-steeped town of Anatevka, Russia, where Jews and Russians live in delicate balance. During the course of the show, the time honored traditions of Anatevka are both embraced and challenged by the town milkman Tevye, his wife Golde, and their colorful community as they witness the family's daughters – Tzeitel, Hodel and Chava – growing up and falling in love in a time of extraordinary change. As Tevye discovers that his daughters' choices of husbands are becoming successively less palatable, Fiddler on the Roof grows into a sprawling and beautiful musical saga that captures the essential human longings for love, community, success, freedom, family, and meaning. And through its unforgettable score by composer Jerry Bock and lyricist Sheldon Harnick, audiences are treated to such iconic songs as the beautiful “Sunrise, Sunset,” the boisterous “If I Were a Rich Man,” the heartbreaking yet funny marital duet “Do You Love Me?”, and the classic “Matchmaker, Matchmaker.”

The original Broadway presentation of the show, which opened in 1964, had the first musical-theatre run in history to surpass 3,000 performances, ultimately playing for 3,242 performances. Fiddler on the Roof held the record for the longest-running Broadway musical for almost 10 years until Grease surpassed its run. Extraordinarily profitable and highly acclaimed, Fiddler's first Broadway engagement received nine Tonys including Best Musical, Score, Book, Direction, and Choreography, and in 1972, the production also won a special Tony for becoming the longest-running musical in Broadway history. To date, the show has spawned five Broadway revivals and a highly successful 1971 film adaptation that was nominated for eight Academy Awards (including Best Picture) and won three, and a new movie version is currently in development with Hamilton director Thomas Kail at the helm.

Fiddler on the Roof will be presented in Davenport at 7:30 p.m. on November 23, admission is $43-78, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting AdlerTheatre.com.