The Young Footliters Youth Theatre's “The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition,” June 28 through 30

Friday, June 28, through Sunday, June 30

Coralville Center for the Performing Arts, 1301 Fifth Street, Coralville IA

At the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts from June 28 through 30, family audiences are invited to follow the yellow brick road toward a magical stage treat when the student talents of Young Footliters Youth Theatre present The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition, a delightful, one-act stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s beloved tale in which our plucky heroine must make friends, face her fears, and discover how good it is to go home.

As viewers of all ages know, The Wizard of Oz finds Dorothy Gale, a young girl living on a Kansas farm with her Aunt Em and Uncle Henry, dreaming of escaping her mundane life. The family’s mean neighbor Miss Gulch threatens to impound Dorothy’s cherished dog Toto, so Dorothy and Toto run away. They meet up with kindly Professor Marvel, who subtly convinces Dorothy to return home. Suddenly a cyclone hits, and Dorothy and Toto, seeking shelter in the house, are transported to the Land of Oz. Shortly after arriving, Dorothy meets Glinda, the Good Witch of the North. Apparently, Dorothy’s house has landed upon – and fatally stricken – the Wicked Witch of the East. Dorothy consequently seeks a way back home to Kansas, and sets off to see the Wizard of Oz alongside three new friends: the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion. But the departed witch's malevolent sister, the Wicked Witch of the West, has other plans for our storybook heroes.

Directing The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition for the Young Footliters Youth Theatre is Lucy Pilyak, with additional members of her creative team including: Eriq Wolfe (music director); Sasha Tyler (choreographer); Emily Hill (stage manager); Jackie Allen (costume designer); Marianna Coffey (scenic designer); Victor Malonado (lighting designer); and John Lord (sound designer). Young heroine Dorothy Gale is portrayed by Rana Saba, and fellow famed Wizard of Oz characters are enacted by Oliver Miller (the Scarecrow), Lily Doobay (the Tin Man); Xion Owens-Holst (the Cowardly Lion), Rachel Haack (the Wicked Witch of the West), Etta Graber (Glinda the Good Witch), Maddie Struthers (the Wizard of Oz), and Evelyn Whitsitt (Toto).

Also featured in the show's ensemble: Maya Nikol; Archer Alward; Kalin Bozung; Lila Chimenti; Meadow Conard; Eliza Courtright; Emmett Courtright; NJ Crooks; Stella Daly; Elizabeth Damon; Nora Davis; Haley DeMeulenaere; Emily Ding; Frankie Doobay; Eliza Durney; Henry Durney; Annalyn English; Chandler Felton; Miriam Foster; Harrison Frost; Hadley Fruin; Reghan Good; Etta Graber; James Haack; Andrea Hall; Ellie Hardy; Rawan Hassan; Ellen Hayes; Jack Hegouet; Arlo Hughes; Franny Jordan; Lily Landolt; Henry Lenhart; Sadie Linder; Macy Linley; Stella Maxson; Cooper McGowan; Parker McGowan; Asha Mihalopoulos; Vasilios Mihalopoulos; Maple Miller; Tesla Newnum; Maya Nikol; Elliot Olszewski; Everly Porepp; Teddy Powers; Claire Reimer; Luke Reimer; Ivy Schaefer; Mahala Smith; Anika Super; Clara Visser; and Aiden Ying.

The Young Footliters Youth Theatre's The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition will be performed at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts from June 28 through 30, with performances at 7 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $14-16, and for information and tickets are available by calling (319)248-9370 and visiting CoralvilleArts.org.