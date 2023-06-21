Countryside Community Theatre's “Footloose,” June 30 through July 9

Friday, June 30, through Sunday, July 9

North Scott High School Fine Arts Auditorium, 200 South First Street, Eldridge IA

Lauded by London Theatre as "a feel-good ‘fish out of water’ musical that easily takes the audience on to a great journey of good songs, optimism, and fun," the exuberant stage version of the classic '80s movie Footloose serves as the opener to Countryside Community Theatre's 2023 season, its June 30 to July 9 engagement at Eldridge's North Scott High School Fine Arts Auditorium sure to demonstrate why the show received four 1999 Tony nominations and enjoyed a New York run of more than 700 performances.

As fans of the Kevin Bacon film know, Footloose is the story of Ren McCormack, a teenage boy from Chicago. He and his mother move to the small Midwestern town of Bomont after his father abandons them, yet upon arriving, Ren finds himself at odds with most of the town, including the Reverend Shaw Moore. The Reverend has convinced the town to outlaw dancing, which Ren and most of the town's youths find unbelievable. And with the help of the Ariel (the Reverend’s daughter) and Willard (a country lad who becomes his best friend), Ren has to convince the community's straight-laced residents and the bitter Reverend to let the teenagers dance, and in the process, help the town heal from a tragedy that affected them all. Boasting thrilling dancing and a touching romance, the Footloose musical also features a number of the best-loved songs from the movie, among them "Holding Out for a Hero," "I'm Free (Heaven Helps the Man)," "Let's Hear It for the Boy," "Almost Paradise," and the unforgettable, Oscar-nominated title tune.

Serving as Footloose's director is area-theatre veteran Cindy Ramos, who previously helmed such productions as the Playcrafters Barn Theatre's The Game's Afoot and Swinging on a Star, and has appeared in previous Countryside productions including Gypsy, South Pacific, and last summer's Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Ren is portrayed by Jack Bevans, a veteran of CCT's Joseph/Dreamcoat and The Music Man in addition to Genesius Guild's The Tempest, while Ariel is played by Peyton Reese, a St. Ambrose University graduate who performed in Little Women: The Musical, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, and Proof. With Reverend Moore enacted by longtime Countryside veteran Phil Hart, additional members of Ramos' cast include: Clint Balsar; Ticia Balsar; Mallory Carslake; Will Emerle; Nate Gahagen; Jennifer Cook Gregory; Robert Gregory; Kim Hewlett; Carter Jargo; Jason Lineback; Michael Mack; Analisa Percuoso; Bekah Riewerts; Reece Riewerts; Micah Roldan; Jim Schneider; Caroline Sieren; Justin Six; Eric Teeter; and Sarah Willie.

The Footloose ensemble, meanwhile, features: Anna Bourke; Jack Carslake; Anna Dennis; Gavin Golafsher; Anna Harris; Noa Hewlett; Ellerie Hurley; Britta Lloyd; Orion Mack; Austin Peckenschneider; Lily Scodeller; Page Sinksen; Kimberly Walljasper; Natalie Weyrick; and Emily Wichelmann.

Countryside Community Theatre's Footloose runs at the North Scott High School Fine Arts Auditorium June 30 through July 9, with performances Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Admission is $16, and more information and tickets are available by visiting CountrysideQC.org.