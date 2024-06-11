Genesius Guild's “Julius Caesar,” June 22 through 30

Saturday, June 22, through Sunday, June 30

Lincoln Park, 1120 40th Street, Rock Island IL

For the classical-theatre company's second Lincoln Park production of 2024, Genesius Guild will stage of one William Shakespeare's most timeless historical tragedies with the June 22 through 30 staging of Julius Caesar, a thrilling tale of power struggles famed for such immortal Bard-ian lines as “Beware the ides of March," “Friends, Romans, countrymen ...", and “Et tu, Brute?”

One of four Shakespearean tragedies set in Ancient Rome, the others being Antony & Cleopatra, Coriolanus, and Titus Andronicus, Julius Caesar finds its title character returning to Rome from victories from his triumphs in foreign wars. He is escorted to the Capitol by enthusiastic citizens for a public celebration, yet on the way, he is warned by a soothsayer to “beware the Ides of March.” At the celebration, the citizens, through Mark Antony, offer Caesar the crown, and three times he refuses. However, a group of conspirators, headed by Cassius, is disturbed by the power Caesar has gained, as well as the idea that he might seize total power. To help their cause, they attempt to persuade Brutus, a good friend of Caesar and a man well-known for his honesty, that the welfare of Rome demands Caesar’s death. First performed in 1599, Julius Caesar found Shakespeare’s finding source material for his play in Plutarch’s Lives, a series of biographies of famous men that was published in the second century and translated into English by Thomas North in 1579.

Directing Julius Caesar is Genesius Guild veteran Alaina Pascarella, who also helmed the company's 2019 production of Hamlet and has appeared in such productions as Measure for Measure and The Merry Wives of Windsor. Pascarella's production staff includes costume designer Shannon Ryan, sound and light designers Bryn Callahan and Josef Bodenbender, and battle choreographer Lily Blouin. Genesius Guild's 2024 season staff, meanwhile includes: producer Marc Nelson; stage manager Liz Sager; technical director Bryn Callahan; set designer Miranda Callahan and her assistant Matthew Callahan; and technical crew Josef Bodenbender and Charles Thomas Budan.

The tragedy's title character is portrayed by Brian Wellner, with Brutus played by Andrew Bruning and Antony by Kate Almquist. Beloved Genesius Guild veteran Dee Canfield plays Julius Caesar's mysterious Soothsayer, and Pascarella's cast is completed by: Charles Thomas Budan; Guy Cabell; Kate Farence; Mattie Gelaude; Milo Houdyshell; Rylie King; Leo Kopplin; Eden Myers; Gryffyn Myers; Joe Sager; Liz Sager; Lena Slininger; Jean Tegtmeyer; David Wellner; and Avalon Willowbloom.

Genesius Guild's Julius Caesar will be performed on the Don Wooten Stage of Rock Island's Lincoln Park from June 22 through 30, with performances at 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is free, though donations are encouraged and appreciated, and more information is available by visiting Genesius.org.