Genesius Guild's “Oedipus Rex,” June 7 through 15

Saturday, June 7, through Sunday, June 15

Lincoln Park, 1120 40th Street, Rock Island IL

Opening its 2025 season with one of the most dynamic and unforgettable Greek tragedies ever written, Genesius Guild's outdoor presentation of Sophocles' Oedipus Rex enjoys a June 7 through 15 run in Rock Island's Lincoln Park, this tale of hubris and much, much worse serving as the theatre company's annual presentation largely performed in traditional Greek masks.

In Sophocles' timeless tragedy, Oedipus, King of Thebes, sends his brother-in-law Creon to ask the advice of the oracle at Delphi, as a plague is ravaging the city. Creon returns to report that the plague is the result of religious pollution, since the murderer of their former king, Laius, has never been caught. Oedipus vows to find the murderer, and summons the blind prophet Tiresias for help. Tiresias admits to knowing the answers to Oedipus's questions, but he refuses to speak, instead telling Oedipus to abandon his search. Angered by the seer's reply, Oedipus accuses him of complicity in Laius's murder. The offended Tiresias then reveals to the king that "you yourself are the criminal you seek." Oedipus does not understand how this could be, and supposes that Creon must have paid Tiresias to accuse him. The two argue vehemently, as Oedipus mocks Tiresias's lack of sight, and Tiresias retorts that Oedipus himself is blind. Eventually, the prophet leaves, muttering darkly that when the murderer is discovered, he shall be a native of Thebes, brother and father to his own children, and son and husband to his own mother.

Directing Oedipus Rex is Michael Callahan, a Genesius Guild veteran who previously helmed Medea and Prometheus Bound in Lincoln Park, and also appeared in productions of Hippolytus and Measure for Measure. Oedipus is portrayed by Genesius Guild favorite Jeremy Mahr (The Frogs, Much Ado About Nothing), with his castmates including: Whitney Bergo; Guy Cabell; Nathan Elgatian; Nadia Esparza; LC Kent; John Donald O'Shea; Jake Walker; Brian Wellner; and Avalon Willowbloom.

The masked drama's chorus features: Rodrigo Guevara; Perin McGrath; Joe Sager; Christian Wellner; David Wellner; Rory Wellner; and Sarina Zaehringer. And with Prenzie Players veteran Liz Sager serving as stage manager, additional members of Callahan's creative team include: costumer: Shannon Ryan; scenic designer Miranda Callahan (with assistant design by the director); mask-construction designer Bob Hanske; mask designer and painter Jacob Lund; and script translator Ian Johnston.

Genesius Guild's Oedipus Rex will be performed in Rock Island's Lincoln Park June 7 through 15, with performances Saturdays and Sundays at 7 p.m. Although admission is free, donations are gratefully accepted, and more information is available by visiting Genesius.org.