Genesius Guild's “Women's Festival,” July 25 through August 2

Saturday, July 25, through Sunday, August 2

Lincoln Park, 1120 40th Street, Rock Island IL

Wrapping up Genesius Guild's 2026 summer season with a freewheeling, cheekily updated Greek farce, Women's Festival (a.k.a. Thesmophoriazusae) enjoys a run in Rock Island's Lincoln Park July 25 through August 2, this Aristophanes comedy sure to deliver laughs, commentary, and, as per usual, a madcap, Mack Sennett chase around the Don Wooten Stage.

Thesmophoriazusae is one of Aristophanes' 11 surviving comedies, and believed to be first produced in 411 BC. The play's focuses include the subversive role of women in a male-dominated society; the vanity of contemporary poets, such as the tragic playwrights Euripides and Agathon; and the shameless, enterprising vulgarity of an ordinary Athenian, as represented in this play by the protagonist, Mnesilochus. The work is also notable for Aristophanes' free adaptation of key structural elements of Old Comedy and for the absence of the anti-populist and anti-war comments that pepper his earlier work. It was produced in the same year as Lysistrata, another play with sexual themes. Although it isn't known how Thesmophoriazusae fared in the City Dionysia drama competition, Aristophanes' work has been considered one of the playwright's most brilliant parodies of Athenian society.

"Today the women at the festival / Are going to kill me for insulting them!" This bold statement by the character of Euripides is the absurd premise upon which the whole of Thesmophoriazusae depends. The women are incensed by his plays' portrayal of the female sex as mad, murderous, and sexually depraved, and they are using the festival of the Thesmophoria (an annual fertility celebration dedicated to Demeter) as an opportunity to debate a suitable choice of revenge. Fearful of their powers, Euripides seeks out a fellow tragedian, Agathon, in the hope of persuading him to spy on the women and to be his advocate at the festival – a role that would require him to go disguised as a woman. Agathon is already dressed as a woman, in preparation for a play, but he believes that the women of Athens are jealous of him and he refuses to attend the festival for fear of being discovered. Euripides' aged in-law then offers to go in Agathon's place. Euripides shaves him, dresses him in women's clothes borrowed from Agathon and finally sends him off to the Thesmophorion, the venue of the women's secret rites, where he discovers that the women are behaving like citizens of a democracy, conducting an assembly much as men do, with appointed officials and carefully maintained records and procedures.

Directing Women's Festival is Michael Callahan, a Genesius Guild veteran who previously helmed Antigone, Oedipus Rex, and Medea, in Lincoln Park, and also appeared in productions of Hippolytus and Measure for Measure.

Genesius Guild's Women's Festival will be performed in Lincoln Park on Saturdays at Sundays at 7 p.m., and admission to the July 25 through August 2 run is free, though donations are encouraged. For more information, visit Genesius.org.