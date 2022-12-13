“Gold, Frankincense, & Myrrh,” December 17

Saturday, December 17, 7 p.m.

Adler Theatre. 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

A soulful musical drama about the Magi and their quest to find the one prophesied about for centuries, Gold, Frankincense, & Myrrh will fill Davenport's Adler Theatre with seasonal riches during the show's engagement on December 17, with its producing company Breath of Encouragement founded by Karen Roebuck, a native of Dayton, Ohio, and longtime resident of Davenport.

With the performance offering a spiritual night of familiar and original songs, narration, and dance, Gold, Frankincense & Myrrh follows the journey of the biblical Magi, who are also referred to as the Three Wise Men or Three Kings, and were distinguished foreigners in the Gospel of Matthew and Christian tradition. They are said to have visited Jesus after his birth, bearing gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh, and are familiar figures in traditional accounts of the nativity celebrations of Christmas. The Gospel of Matthew is the only one of the four canonical gospels to mention the Magi. Matthew 2:1-2 has it that they came "from the east" to worship the "king of the Jews," although the gospel itself never mentions the number of Magi. Still, most Western Christian denominations have traditionally assumed them to have been three in number, based on the statement that they brought three gifts.

Presenting the show is the Dayton-based Breath of Encouragement, whose founder Karen Roebuck turned to theatre and dance to lift her spirits following the former Quad Citian's fight to survive breast cancer. She started Breath of Encouragement to share her passion for the arts and education with her local communities., and after working in the corporate world for many years, Roebuck decided to pursue her dream of working in the arts full-time. In 2006, she founded Breath of Encouragement, an Ohio non-profit that provides positive programming through the arts and education, and under Roebuck's leadership, the organization has produced numerous successful events and music and dance productions, among them The Wiz and The Soulful Sounds of Motown. Roebuck is also a facilitator for the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance’s “Arts in Education” program, which brings arts experiences to students throughout the region.

Gold, Frankincense, & Myrrh will be presented in Davenport on December 17, admission to the 7 p.m. musical even is $40, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting AdlerTheatre.com.