“Grumpy Old Men: The Musical,” April 10 through June 1

Wednesday, April 10, through Saturday, June 1

Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 Third Avenue, Rock Island, IL

Described by Broadway World as “a great evening of theatre” that “hits the mark right from the start,” the area premiere of Grumpy Old Men: The Musical enjoys a April 10 through June 1 run at Rock Island's Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse – an adaptation of the hit film comedy that the Journal Tribune deemed “sometimes touching, sometimes raucous, and at all times enticing.”

Based on the beloved 1993 movie starring Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau, Ann-Margret, and Burgess Meredith, Grumpy Old Men: The Musical tells the story of two aging neighbors, Max and John, who have been feuding for more than 50 years. But when the beautiful and charming Ariel moves in across the street, the bickering neighbors' rivalry is raised to new heights Can her love and compassion reunite their friendship? The answer comes in an endearing, hilarious theatrical entertainment – one that made its American debut in the summer of 2018 – by composer Neil Berg and lyricist Nick Meglin, and a show that led Broadway World's Dan Marois to state, “With a well-written, fun script laced with comic one liners, loveable characters, and a lighthearted musical score, Grumpy Old Men exceeded all my expectations.”

Directing Grumpy Old Men: The Musical for Circa '21 is Curt Wollan, a longtime venue veteran whose previous musical comedies for the dinner theatre include Ring of Fire, Southern Crossroads, and The Lovely Liebowitz Sisters. Area favorite Ron May serves as music director, having also music directed such local productions as Augustana College's Titanic: The Musical and Circa '21's 2018 smash Mamma Mia! And with Jake Daly, Alan Lee, Bob Marcus, and frequent area performer Wendy Czekalski making their Circa '21 debuts, the show's ensemble is completed by 11 actors making return appearances on the Rock Island stage: Luther Chakurian, Erin Churchill, Regina Harbour, Brad Hauskins, Janos Horvath, Miranda Jane, Doug Kutzli, Molly McGuire, Michael Penick, Tristan Tapscott, and Tom Walljasper.

In addition to its 7:45 p.m. public previews on April 10 and 11, Grumpy Old Men: The Musical runs April 12 through June 1 with performances on Fridays, Saturdays, and Wednesdays at 7:45 p.m.; Sundays at 5:45 p.m.; and Wednesday afternoons at 1:30 p.m. All shows will be preceded by meals and pre-show entertainment by the theatre's performing wait staff of Circa '21 Bootleggers, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)786-7733 extension 2 or visiting Circa21.com.